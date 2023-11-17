Claudia Sheinbaum marries Jesús María Tarriba, her college boyfriend, in an intimate and family ceremony

Jesús María Tarriba and Claudia Sheinbaum, after getting married this Friday, in an image shared on social networks.

Claudia Sheinbaum married her college boyfriend, Jesús María Tarriba, this Friday. The presidential candidate for the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) announced it on her social networks, where she explained that they got married in “an intimate and family ceremony.” Sheinbaum had announced the engagement exactly a year ago, in an interview on the W Radio. Then he left the date of the celebration up in the air, and nothing more was known until now when he spread the news. “We are very happy,” said the message that accompanied on X a photo with the couple dressed for the wedding, he in a suit and she dressed in white, and on Instagram an image with the wedding rings. The former head of Government of Mexico City has also shared portraits of her and her now husband signing the records of the civil marriage.

“I have news for you,” Sheinbaum had published on his social networks this Friday morning. The message was followed by a photo of the rings. Without further details. By noon the speculation came to an end. The former head of Government confirmed the information on social networks. The candidate’s team has told this newspaper that they made the decision to get married this week, just before the start of the electoral pre-campaign. And they carried it out in a small ceremony at noon, in which only family members of the couple participated. The politician has a six-year relationship with Tarriba, an economic risk analyst at the Bank of Mexico. They had met at university, where they were a couple for a year and three months. Afterwards, their lives went their separate ways and they did not meet again until a long time later.

Sheinbaum, who is already campaigning for next year’s elections, had recounted the details of his romantic relationship on host Martha Debayle’s radio program. On that occasion, the two women brought the conversation to the difficulties of a life as busy as the one the head of the capital’s Executive had at that time. “I found love, I was very lucky,” she acknowledged then. He, for his part, said in an interview on the program The Octagon, from the La Octava network, which had bothered him about the breakup at the university. “I neglected her, I lost her and then I did regret it,” she confessed.

Tarriba, 61 years old, has a doctorate in Physics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). At the end of his time at the university, the man left to try his luck in Spain, where he stayed for many years. Before establishing a relationship with Sheinbaum again, he married his first wife and had a professional career in the financial sector, first at Banamex, an institution where he worked as a quantitative analyst from 1994 to 1997, and then at Banco Santander. , where he spent 16 years, as an analyst and head of risk models.