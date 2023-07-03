The race for the presidential succession within Morena has started with the first two weeks of tours and the exit photograph of the caps, as those who have raised their hands to take over from Andrés Manuel López Obrador are known. Claudia Sheinbaum remains the candidate with the highest voting intention among the population and as the best valued in attributes such as closeness to people, honesty and her ability to fulfill what she says, according to a survey by Enkoll for EL PAÍS and W Radio published this Monday. The former head of government retains a double-digit advantage in the gross and effective preferences of citizens over her closest competitor, former Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard. The former foreign minister is the best known among the participants in the internal conflict and, in turn, the one who knows the country best, according to the people surveyed.

voting intention

Sheinbaum has 44% of the effective preferences of those surveyed, which are the percentage of voting intentions that do not consider the undecided or those who do not opt ​​for any of the six caps of the ruling coalition, according to Enkoll’s latest monitoring. Ebrard has 26%. In the fight for third place there is practically a technical tie between Adán Augusto López and Gerardo Fernández Noroña. The former Secretary of the Interior has risen to 11%, while the deputy on leave for the Labor Party is at 10%. The difference between the two is within the margin of error of the survey, estimated at 2.83%. Ricardo Monreal has 6% and Manuel Velasco, from the Green Party, 3%.

The gross preferences, which do consider those who answered “none” and “don’t know or don’t answer”, maintain the same order among applicants, although with smaller margins. Sheinbaum starts with 35% compared to 21% for Ebrard. Adán Augusto López has 9%; Fernández Noroña, 8%; Monreal drops slightly to 5%, and Velasco stays at 3%.

Regarding the evolution of the preferences of those surveyed in recent months, the survey shows that Sheinbaum has remained in a range between 44% and 48% in effective figures. The former head of government had 48%, her highest record of hers, between last August and November. She stayed at 45% in the measurements for the first half of this year and in this latest installment she fell to 44%, her worst result in this period. Ebrard has fluctuated more, according to Enkoll. It started at 36% in the survey released in August, fell to 33% in November, dipped to 27% in February, rebounded to 29% in May, and fell again to 26% in June, which was also its lowest record. The rest of the applicants are further behind and have had problems exceeding 10% of the effective preferences, although Fernández Noroña achieved it in May (12%), Monreal in February (11%) and López in June (11%). .

Since last August the number of undecideds has also decreased, according to the evolution of gross preferences. Last August, for example, 12% answered that they did not know who to vote for, but in this latest installment only 7%. The number of people who would choose none of the caps It fluctuated in these months by 16% on average, but in this last installment it fell to 12%. The inclusion of more candidates, the separation of their positions to formalize their political ambitions and the definition of the rules of the game in the internal contest seem to have clarified the panorama among those surveyed.

Among those surveyed who identify with Morena, Sheinbaum is in the lead with 47% of effective preferences. Ebrard is second with 22%. The tie between López and Fernández Noroña remains at 12%. Monreal falls to 4% and Velasco is stuck at 3%, according to Enkoll.

attributes

Ebrard is the best known among those surveyed, with 71% recognition. Sheinbaum is close and has 69%. Four out of ten knew who Monreal was. López is further behind with 36% and right behind him, Fernández Noroña, with 35%. Velasco is the least known, having only 28%. Instead, 72% said they did not know who he was.

The former chancellor is also, according to the demoscopic exercise, the one who knows the country best. 35% consider that they know him “a lot” and 27% believe that they know him “a little”. Sheinbaum has 31% of respondents who answered “a lot” and also 27% who answered “a little”. Fernández Noroña is third with 15% and López, fourth with 12% of those who consider that they know Mexico well.

Sheinbaum is the best valued, according to the survey. 46% of people have a “good” opinion of the former president, 8% say that “regular” and 12% rate her negatively. In this criterion, Ebrard has similar evaluations: 42% answered “good”, 13% indicated that “regular” and another 13% answered “poor”. There is no candidate who stands out for being “frowned upon” among the electorate, although the rest of the candidates face the challenge that the majority of the population does not know them and does not have an opinion about them.

The former head of government has a clearer advantage in other attributes that the survey measured. 31% consider that she is “very honest”, 26% say that she is “not very honest” and 9% answered that she is not “at all honest”. In the case of Ebrard, 22% affirm that he is “very honest”, 36% think that he is “not very honest” and 10% that he is not “at all honest”.

Sheinbaum, the only woman in the internal competition, is also the leader in terms of respect for the right of women to have a life free of violence. 42% believe that she “respects a lot” that right, while 27% say the same about Ebrard. In terms of closeness to people, 36% say that Sheinbaum is “very close” compared to 25% for Ebrard. While 31% consider that the policy complies “a lot” with what it says against 20% of favorable opinions for the former chancellor.

Morena usually includes the measurements of attributes in the processes to define its candidates and it is one of the most disputed items by the teams of the corcholatas in the negotiations on the methodology of the internal survey, with which the winner will be announced on September 6. The party has not yet announced an agreement on which attributes will be taken into account, how many will be included in the measurements, and what weighting they will be given. Sheinbaum’s collaborators, confident that the results are favorable to them in this area, seek to give weight to these criteria, while Ebrard’s seek to give priority to the intention to vote, assuring that there are surveys that put it as the most voted option.

Methodology and other output photographs

In this last installment, a comparison of the gross preferences over the caps of four other polling houses in June. Enkoll gives Sheinbaum a 14-point lead over Ebrard. The survey was carried out from June 23 to 26 based on interviews with adults with voting credentials in 1,228 homes. 48% of those surveyed were men and 52% women. People from all over the country were included, from various age groups and from a representative sample of each of the socioeconomic strata, according to the authors of the measurement.

Buendía y Márquez places the former head of government 12% above the former secretary, in a survey carried out between June 22 and 26 in 1,000 homes. The newspaper The financial It shows that Sheinbaum is 8% ahead of Ebrard, based on telephone interviews with 1,000 people carried out in two phases: on June 16 and 17, and on June 23 and 24.

De las Heras/Demotecnia carried out his survey in 1,400 homes between June 13 and 16, the week in which the applicants separated from their positions as a requirement to register as applicants for “coordinator of the Defense committees of the Fourth Transformation”. She is the one who gives Sheinbaum the widest margin of victory, with a difference of 21 points. Mitofsky, who raised the measurement from June 8 to 11 in 1,600 houses, gives a margin in favor of the applicant of just under 12%.

For its part, Ebrard’s team has shared other surveys in recent days that offer other results. The GEA/ISA pollster assures that there is a technical tie between both leaders, according to a survey carried out between June 16 and 22 of more than 1,070 people from all over the country. In Rubrum’s monitoring of Morena’s applicants, the former secretary is given an advantage of 10 points until last Friday, based on automated telephone surveys. In a tracking Similarly, Massive Caller notes that Ebrard is 1% ahead of Sheinbaum, a difference within the margin of error based on responses to 1,000 automated phone interviews. Collective Strategy points out that the former foreign minister is almost six points above, based on interviews with 385 people between June 22 and 25. Other publications cited by its collaborators are México Elige, Publimetro and Saba Consultores.

The technical details about the methodology of Morena’s internal survey, as well as the pollsters chosen to carry out the four “mirror surveys” to corroborate the results, have not yet been released. Each applicant submitted two proposals from polling firms in a sealed envelope when enrolling in the internal process.

