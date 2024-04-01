One month before the start of the electoral campaigns towards the presidential elections in Mexico, the Morena candidate and her allies, Claudia Sheinbaum, continues to lead the preferences with a advantage of 17 percentage pointsas revealed by a survey carried out by El Financiero this Monday.

According to the study, carried out in March, Sheinbaum, representative of the Let's Keep Making History coalition, reached 51 percent voting intention, increasing one percentage point from the previous measurement.

On the other hand, Sheinbaum's main rival, Xóchitl Gálvez of the opposition alliance Strength and Heart for Mexicoalso experienced a slight increase in its preferences, reaching 34 percent voting intention, one percentage point more than in previous measurements.

On the other hand, the candidate of the Citizen Movement (MC), Jorge Álvarez Máynez, experienced a drop in preferencesstanding at 7 percent.

The remaining 8 percent correspond to those respondents who did not declare a preference.

This opinion study was carried out two months before the presidential elections, scheduled for June 2, where 97 million Mexicans are called to vote for more than 20 thousand federal positions, including the presidency, Congress and nine state governments. .

The survey also provided data on public perception of the candidates. Sheinbaum obtained a 55 percent favorable opinion and 30 percent unfavorable opinion, while Gálvez registered a 39 percent positive opinion and 43 percent negative opinion.

For his part, Álvarez Máynez obtained 17 percent opinions in favor, 43 percent against and 40 percent did not express any opinion.

Among the issues that voters consider most urgent are crime and insecurity with 41 percent, followed by the economy and employment with 31 percent, and corruption and transparency with 13 percent.

The survey, conducted by telephone with 1,200 adults over several days in March, has a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.8 percent.