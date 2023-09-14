Claudia Sheinbaum during a Morena event, in Mexico City, on September 10. HENRY ROMERO (REUTERS)

The frenetic days that have been experienced in Mexican politics at the beginning of September have not significantly altered the voting preferences that citizens already expressed: President López Obrador’s party and his new candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, are still very high in the polls regarding the opposition. The general preference among the population is for the Morenista, with 49%, while the candidate from the opposition bloc, Xóchitl Gálvez, obtains 26%. Movimiento Ciudadano has not yet defined a headliner, something that around 58% of those consulted in the Enkoll survey for EL PAÍS and W Radio expect to happen. If so, Marcelo Ebrard is the most considered name, with 55% effective preference. The still Morenista, who lost the internal party of his against Sheinbaum, rises above other leaders of the orange party, such as Samuel García, governor of Nuevo Léon, who remains, in front of him, with 29%. Neither of them has run for now to fight in the elections for that political formation. But in a shortlist to compete with Sheinbaum and Gálvez, García would give a better fight (18%) than Ebrard (15%).

Morena’s push is revealed to be unbeatable in the June 2024 presidential elections, without the opposition still representing any concern for the ruling party, despite having united around a new candidate who has restored hope to the opposition bloc in recent years. weeks. If the elections were held today, the Guinda party and its allies, the Labor Party and the Green Party, would obtain 66% of the effective vote compared to 26% for the Broad Front for Mexico headed by Xóchitl Gálvez and which brings together PAN voters , PRI and PRD. 8% of the electorate takes a stand for the Citizen Movement.

The wear and tear of the old parties is still a burden to hold the polls. The PRI, with 55%, and the PAN, with 15%, lead the rejection of voters who would never opt for those ballots. Gálvez will have to fight hard for his name to modify those opinions. This survey was carried out between September 7 and 9, when the PAN candidate had already won the internal election for the Frente Amplio. The 1,205 questionnaires carried out in homes with electronic devices reveal that 50% of the population knows about it, far below Sheinbaum (72%) and Ebrard (71%), despite the fact that its political and media influence has earned it the biggest increase in this aspect, with 27 points since July. However, in a list of six possible candidates, Gálvez still appears in the last places in citizen consideration, along with the far-right candidate recently nominated for the presidential election, Eduardo Verástegui. Both obtain 36% among those who express a good opinion of them. The leader of the orange party, Dante Delgado, remains at 35%, surpassed by another of his ranks, Samuel García (48%). Once again, Sheinbaum leads the “good opinion” expressed by those consulted, with 63%.

Citizen Movement is still the great unknown for the next elections. While the ruling party and the opposition have moved the political landscape at a dizzying pace in recent days due to their public processes to select candidates, the orange formation is still debating the how and who for 2024. It is unknown if they will associate with the rest of the the opposition to combat Morena or whether they will choose to present their own leader, something that has caused a deep internal crisis among their ranks. When asked about the general population, 24% prefer that they join forces with the opposition alliance, while 58% see it as more convenient to attend alone. In a comparison between Ebrard, García and Delgado, the first wins. The former chancellor has distanced himself from Morena after losing the internal contest and since then his name has not stopped being heard as a possible headliner for the orange formation. He achieves a gross preference of 36% and only Luis Donaldo Colosio could put up a fight against him, who obtained 37% in July when compared to other leaders of his party. But Colosio has refused to run as a candidate on this occasion. And García doesn’t say yes or no. Ebrard has yet to make a decision, although he has expressed his intention to remain in Morena for now, still clinging to the possibility of reversing the party’s internal process, which he has challenged with the aim of repeating the polls in which he lost by 14 points. in front of Sheinbaum. He now seeks to lead a kind of national ideological movement around him, as he has said.

The premature electoral campaign undertaken, under other names, since the law does not yet allow it, by the ruling party and the opposition bloc has forced Mexicans to already think of Sheinbaum and Gálvez as the two candidates with real possibilities of being able to sit in the presidential chair. Two women, then a president, something that would happen for the first time in the history of Mexico. That is perhaps the reason why citizens now say that they prefer a woman for that position (42%) over a man (20%), so we will have to take into account the female vote and how it moves in these elections. Even if you only ask men, they are also inclined to have a woman in charge of the country’s destinies (32%), which still causes the surprise typical of surveys. The electorate reflected in this consultation would like, in any case, for the next president to be someone mature. There is no problem on that side between Sheinbaum and Gálvez, 61 and 61 years old respectively and with political experience. “Do you want a young candidate?” the governor of Nuevo León flirted days ago. It seems not.

