The elected president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, has shared a key moment in the preparation for his historic inauguration on October 1: taking measures to wear the presidential band.

On her social networks, Claudia Sheinbaum broadcast a video with an interview and at some point in the edition she is seen adjusting the band with military personnel, a moment full of symbolism in the prelude to her rise to the highest position in the nation.

In the video, which lasts 24 minutes, Sheinbaum reflects on the meaning of becoming the first female President in the history of Mexicobut also the relevance of Andrés Manuel López Obrador as a symbol of the 4T.

One of the most personal moments in the video occurs at minute 20:44, when the president-elect, surrounded by military women, performs the presidential sash test. However, the band shown in the video lacks the national emblem.

Reflections on his political career

The video also includes a fragment in which Sheinbaum remembers his long career alongside López Obrador, underlining the importance of perseverance and firmness in the principles that have guided the so-called Fourth Transformation.

“We have to be consistent and persevering, it is a great lesson from the president, very persevering. His modesty is not this, it is not false, quite the opposite, which is why also his identity with the people, which in that way he and I come from very different origins,” says the UNAM scientist.

“I was born in the city, from a middle-class family, but I was always taught to never feel superior to anyone, but to always look people in the eyes.”

He pointed out that Andrés Manuel López Obrador Not only is he a leader who knew how to build the movement, and his perseverance stood out, not giving up, not defeating himself and not accepting any proposal that had to do with defeating his principles.

With the inauguration just days away, Sheinbaum continues to refine the details of what will be one of the most important ceremonies of his political life. Expectation is growing not only among his supporters, but also in national and international public opinion, which closely observes the development of this historic event.

Next October 1, Mexico will not only receive its first elected president, but will also mark a turning point in the country’s politics.