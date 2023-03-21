The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoinaugurated the Vehicular Bridge Interior Circuit-Grand Canalnamed “The Adelitas”which will benefit around more than three million people, with an impact on the optimization of times and mobility between the main municipalities of Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

This bridge that connects Circuito Interior with Gran Canal, is located in a union area with two municipalities in the east and north of the city: Venustiano Carranza and Gustavo A. Maderoand due to its connection with the State of Mexico, circulation will improve, between 20 and 30 minutes, for motorists who come from the West and Center of the city in the direction of the Northeast, or who go towards Ecatepecreported the capital’s president.

“It will relieve Oceania a lot, because it is practically the only place where there was a return, in the Interior Circuit,” he said.

He added that this metropolitan road will also work to reduce travel time by up to 40 percent for those who travel to AIFA, “it is a metropolitan road because it gives a greater opportunity to get to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport faster,” he commented.

“This bridge helps to connect Venustiano Carranza and Gustavo A. Madero, helps to connect to Felipe Ángeles, and in general helps to go to Ecatepec and the entire area of ​​the State of Mexico. So it is a small road, but it has a very important function. We estimate that close to three million people can benefit from this small bridge, and it helps to relieve congestion throughout this area”, Sheinbaum highlighted.

Why is it called “Las Adelitas”?

During her speech, Claudia Sheinbaum questioned the attendees: “Who were the women of the Revolution? What were the women of the Revolution called, those who have no name?”, and asked them to vote, the proposal to name this vehicular work “Las Adelitas”.

“How do you see if we put on this bridge: “Las Adelitas”? Let’s see, raise your hand who agrees. So, from Venustiano Carranza, Gustavo A. Madero and Felipe Ángeles, well, this is the bridge, the women who always unite societies, so we put the “Bridge of Las Adelitas”, do you think?

In his speech, the secretary of works, Jesus Antonio Esteva noted that the bridge is 550 meters long; three thousand square meters of surface, and will have a capacity of two thousand 400 vehicles per hour.

Jesús Esteva pointed out that this work has a very clear purpose, “it has to do with a vision of integration mobility of various areas (…), the city is interconnected to the north in this area, through Insurgentes, it is one of the departures to Pachuca; the other is the transmetropolitan axis, which is the 3 Oriente; and we also have Grand Canal, Grand Canal with a connection in Servant of the Nation”.

“So, this connection, this bridge serves all those who come through the Interior Circuit and are going to head north and who will be able to have that connection to the Felipe Ángeles Airport, among other destinations,” he explained.

Finally, he highlighted that in this administration a total of 6 kilometers in length have been built, in eight vehicular bridges, which interconnect different points in this mobility planning.

“And if we add to this the 8 kilometers of the Elevated Trolleybus Viaduct, we are already talking about a significant length of 14 kilometers, almost the length of what is being built in conjunction with the Government of Mexico on the Interurban Train. It is part of the works that have been carried out in these first four years,” he reported. Esteva Medinaowner of CDMX Works and Services.