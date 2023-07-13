It will arrive this Friday the 14th. to the state of the eleven rivers. Land of your sentimental partner. The big difference will be that we will finally see Claudia in competition mode. You will be looser, you will have the opportunity to offer a speech with fewer restrictions than when she was head of government.

The doctor Sheinbaum scores in all polls. They are 8 points of advantage, the minimum that the polling houses give it, some place it up to 16% above. We will see the operation and mobilization capacity of your team in sinaloa. Will have events in Los Mochis and Culiacán.

While Claudia seemed to be riding a farm horse, Xochitl Galvez they promote it scandals, lawsuits and questionable characters as Claudio X. González, Angel Gurría, father of Fobaproa, Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderon. Everyone turning around the Insurgentes Norte party, where Alito Moreno could make them ‘big’ and based on the PRI structure take the cat to water and with it the presidential candidacy for a profile emanating from their ranks. They don’t even trust each other.

Beatriz Paredes increasingly solid

The PRI of Alito Moreno, the worst version of the game in history has in the Tlaxcala Senator a breath of fresh air. The departure of Ruiz Massieu and the neoliberal profile of Enrique de la Madridplace to Paredes Rangel as the watchword of the national PRI.

If someone is to raise passions among the militant base, it must be one of their own. Because power unifies and amalgamates, equals with their equals and the PRI recognizes in Beatrice Paredes to one of their own. They see her as hers, just like her, on foot and in the countryside, her cenecista roots generate an identity that has not provoked Alito, Meade, Beltrones, Ochoa Reza and that only the late Rene Juarez Cisneros woke up in the recent past, due to his colloquial, relaxed style and his origin in the sectional.

The PAN-PRI-PRD alliance ambitions the activation of the PRI structure, the one that when properly motivated achieves miracles such as the recovery of 2012 with EPN, or the recent victories in Durango and Coahuila. If you really want this to even be hinted at, you should think about Beatrice Paredes as its presidential standard-bearer.

Too much noise around Xóchitl

The PAN senator, being strident in her “campaign”, is following the rules of politics and power by getting into the ring with the very Lopez Obrador. He knows the rule that, in order to grow, he must fight the holder of power. However, the underlying issue is why AMLO has decided to lend his reflector to Xóchitl. The only answer is that AMLO the situation is measured.

The one from Macuspana has chosen Xochitl Galvez to act as sparring partner. It is part of his strategy to influence the opposition candidacy. That’s why she uncovered him and that’s why

He follows the game by answering in his week and feeding the noise around the senator.

The progressive attitude of Gálvez Ruiz keep the hard vote away from BREADthe greatest threat to Brunette in the choice of 2024. This further divides the alliance’s electoral base. The PRI of Alito Moreno already contributes little or nothing, the BREAD it will be adrift due to nonconformity with the ideals of its eventual standard-bearer.

Lopez Obrador control the sequence and the board begins to clear; everything indicates that the election will be between women.

