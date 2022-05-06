Mexico City.- The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum affirmed that today, during the current administration, Mexico enjoys “freedom of expression and of the press.” This was highlighted by the official, and today, two days after her statement, the journalist and columnist for El Debate, Luis Enrique Ramírez, joins the list of communicators killed in the country.

It was last Tuesday, within the framework of World Press Freedom Day, that Sheinbaum affirmed that the censorship of freedom of expression was something that the State had done in the past.

“We lived through a time when the State persecuted journalists and censored any critical or dissident voice. Today we have freedom of expression and of the press; impunity is fought in cases of attacks on journalists. This is how we commemorate World Press Freedom Day “Sheinbaum wrote on Twitter.

This Thursday, two days after the commemoration of press freedom, journalist Luis Enrique Ramírez was found dead on a dirt road in the El Ranchito neighborhood, located south of Culiacán, Sinaloa.

With the death of Ramírez Ramos, there are nine journalists killed so far in 2022 alone. The last in this case was that of Armando Linares, murdered on March 15 in Zitácuaro, Michoacán.

They are followed by Juan Carlos Muñiz, murdered in Fresnillo, Zacatecas; Jorge Camero Zazueta, assassinated on February 24 in Zacatecas; Heber López, assassinated on February 10 in Salinas Cruz, Oaxaca; Roberto Toledo, assassinated on January 31 in Michoacán; Lourdes Maldonado, murdered in Tijuana, Baja California; Margarito Esquivel, murdered in Tijuana; José Luis Gamboa, murdered in Veracruz; Armando Linares, murdered in Zitácuaro, Michoacán.