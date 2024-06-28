continues to surprise high level of the cabinet of the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaumyesterday presented the Second block which was integrated by Luz Elena González Escobar in the Energy Secretariat; Raquel Buenrostro in Public Service; Edna Elena Vega in Sedatu; David Kershenobich in Health; and Jesús Antonio Esteva at the SCT.

All top-level profiles, with high academic preparation and one impeccable track recordIn health, a scientist with international recognition was appointed, and in fact, the one that attracted the most attention was in Energy, where a woman with all the credentials and highly respected will arrive.

The president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum introduced the five members from his cabinet in the same format, Press conference and with the presence of those who will be in the secretariats. Likewise, she announced the resumes and careers of those who will accompany her in her government.

The new appointments were so well received and positive that even the peso recovered, which is a good sign. So Claudia Sheinbaum He has linked two blocks of his cabinet with top-level profiles, respected and with a very recognized track record.

So far, the reactions to Claudia Sheinbaum’s next cabinet have been positive, they provide peace of mind and stability, it is clear that there will be seriousness, without unpresentable characters or negatives. Not even the opposition has criticized the appointments that have been made, they will surely give a vote of confidence.

The legitimacy with which he won Claudia Sheinbaum the presidency of Mexico It gives him the opportunity to make moves and decisions that have political costs, but he has chosen a serious, capable cabinet full of scientists and professionals. There are valuable men and women.

What is expected next week is the arrival of the security cabinet block, with the ministries of the Interior, Citizen Security, as well as the Navy, National Guard and Defense. Among the names being considered are Martí Batres for Segob and Omar García Harfuch in Security.

Now the question is Where will Mario Delgado go? who has been Claudia Sheinbaum’s right-hand man since the campaign. It is also well-known that the president-elect does not give in to political pressure to include low-profile figures such as Gerardo Fernandez Norona, it just doesn’t fit in your cabinet. So be very attentive.

Featured. The state governor, Rubén Rocha Moya On her social media, she congratulated Luz Elena González, Raquel Buenrostro, Edna Elena Vega, David Kershenobich and Jesús Antonio Esteva, who will form the cabinet of the next president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The representative of Sinaloa He stressed “congratulations on the second stage of the transformation, the fight against corruption and the continuity of healthy public finances in all sectors of the Government of Mexico.” Rubén Rocha will surely have a rapprochement and will keep the door open with the cabinet.

Sinaloa. The person who deserves special recognition for her work and always for her quality as a public servant is the director of the state Civil Registry, Margarita Villaescusa. We know that it is a guarantee of respect for the rights of all Sinaloans, especially as required by the time.

We have said it since May 2022 when she took office, the appointment of Margarita Villaescusa was a success, a prepared woman, with a great career with a clean resume and a top-level public servant.

