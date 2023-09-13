Since its beginning in 2018, with the arrival of the Nation of the Fourth Transformation In Mexico, there is no doubt that there have been profound and significant changes in the life of the country.

Headed by the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, This transformation process has been a driving force for reforms in key areas such as the fight against corruption, social justice and the well-being of citizens.

Now, with Dr. Claudia Sheinbaumelected by the people, to be in charge as National Coordinator of the Defense Committees of the Fourth Transformationa new phase opens to ensure the continuity of these principles and advances.

Claudia Sheinbaum is a prominent figure within our National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and has demonstrated his commitment to the ideals of the 4T throughout his political career. Her role as Head of Government of Mexico City has been fundamental to implement policies that reflect our principles, from health care to investment in social infrastructure and her contributions to education and successful policies to recover public safety. .

For this reason, together with his hard-working spirit and his scientific training, upon assuming the National Coordination of the Defense Committees of the 4TDr. Claudia Sheinbaum becomes a key player in consolidating these changes throughout the country.

Without a doubt, the path sown by our President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador It has translated into tangible improvements in the lives of Mexicans, especially those who have the least, and now, it is in the hands of all of us who believe in the 4T to accompany Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum to maintain the momentum of our movement and ensure that its achievements continue to advance for the just progress of all Mexicans.

In this, the Defense Committees of the 4T play a fundamental role in mobilizing civil society to actively participate in the construction of public policies and the supervision of elected officials as we advance the Revolution of Consciousness and Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum, with her experience in management government and his ability to connect with citizens, he is the right person to lead this work.

The continuity of the principles of the 4T is essential to maintain Mexico’s course towards a more just and equitable country. This means continuing to combat corruption, promoting investment in social and educational programs, and maintaining a focus on social and economic justice. The presence of Claudia Sheinbaum At the head of this coordination he guarantees coherent and solid leadership in the defense of these ideals.

However, not everything will be without challenges. The constant criticism of those who want to recover their privileges is a reality in the current political environment. But it is precisely in these moments when the unity, determination and mobilization of those of us who defend the 4T become essential. Claudia Sheinbaumwith his ability to build bridges and his experience in conflict management, I am sure, will play a key role in consolidating this project.

In summary, these are times of unity and mobilization and, with Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum as National Coordinator of the Defense of the 4T, the continuity of our principles and advances is guaranteed because, with her leadership, experience and commitment to the people of Mexico, becomes the appropriate figure to unify efforts and maintain focus on the construction of the Welfare State that our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador has started.

