As announced, the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, traveled this Sunday to the state of Coahuilato support Armado Guadiana, Morena’s candidate for the government of this entity, whose electoral day will be next June 4.

The capital’s president published a photograph on social networks in which she is seen with the Morenista candidate, of whom she has said that he is the only one who represents the movement they represent and a real change in Coahuila.

Sheinbaum has recently criticized the former Undersecretary of Public Security, Ricardo García Bermeja, for having decided to take another course and compete for the governorship of Coahuila outside the Morena party.

“We are going to support Coahuila, our comrade Guadiana, within the legal framework. Which, by the way, I take the opportunity to say that he is the only one that represents the Transformation, because there was a person, Mejía, who made a decision to leave the movement , he’s out of the movement, he doesn’t represent Transformation,” Sheinbaum said on May 8.

“So, I take the opportunity to give my opinion in this regard, Guadiana in Coahuila is the only one that represents the Transformation of the country.”

Also through social networks Armando Guadiana welcomed the Head of Governmentwho yesterday could not travel to San Luis Potosí because the ash from the activity of the Popocatépetl volcano prevented him from doing so due to the closure of operations at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City.

However, as he had announced during the week, This Sunday Sheinbaum accompanies the Morena candidate for the government of Coahuilaafter Mario Delgado reported last week that at least three corcholatas had confirmed their support for Guadiana.

A couple of weeks ago, Senator Ricardo Monreal was in Coahuila, while the head of the Ministry of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernáandez, accompanied Armando Guadiana and Mario Delgado as a militant last week, in a proselytizing event.

The only Morena candidate for the presidential candidacy who did not confirm his visit to Coahuila was Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who is currently in the United States.