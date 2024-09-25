The tightening of oversight initiated by the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador will continue in the Administration of Claudia Sheinbaum, considered public accountants interviewed on the subject.

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) reported on Monday that tax collection increased to 3.5 billion pesos during the current six-year term, as of August 2024, which represented 2.3 billion pesos more than during Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration, a real growth of 120.2 percent.

According to the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMPC), the higher taxation was due to the focus of the tax authorities on 18 key economic sectors (insurance and financial services, automotive, construction, among others), which may continue. “All sectors have been audited. Although there is a focus on 13 specific sectors, which was where the most incidences of omission had been detected, there has been an extension of this audit plan in general and it is expected to continue in the next Administration,” said Rolando Silva, vice president of taxation at IMCP.

The SAT Master Plan for Tax Inspection and Collection with Sheinbaum aims to increase the collection of taxes from large taxpayers (those who declare income of more than 1.5 billion pesos per year) by applying audits to avoid aggressive tax planning and offer legal certainty to the taxpayer.

For Héctor Amaya, president of the IMCP, a lot of progress has been made in the auditing process since 2020 during AMLO’s six-year term, and he considered that the 2019 tax criminal reform had an influence. Both described it as favorable that Antonio Martínez Dagnino continues as head of the SAT with Shienbaum. “He is a person who comes from being the administrator of large taxpayers and has done a great job in the collection of this sector. I believe that he will be very useful for taxpayers,” said the president of the IMCP regarding the head of the tax office. However, they also pointed out that there are still opportunities for improvement and challenges to be addressed by the SAT, for example, making tax refunds to companies more expeditious. “Among the main challenges of the SAT is that the fulfillment of tax obligations is much more fluid; better granting of appointments; and combating intermittencies in digital processes. “But an important issue that we are going to insist on is closeness to the taxpayer, that there is more open and bilateral communication,” Silva pointed out.