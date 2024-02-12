The presidential candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed harsh criticism of her political rival, Xóchitl Gálvez, for her recent meeting and photograph on social networks with former president Felipe Calderón.

During a working tour of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Sheinbaum pointed out that the image reflects the security strategy of the opposition, indicating that this would be a recurrence of the war policy against drug trafficking implemented by Calderón during his mandate.

“We cannot forget that Calderón decreed the war against drugs“He also put in charge a drug trafficker who is currently imprisoned in the United States,” said Sheinbaum, referring to the former Secretary of Security, Genaro García Luna, who faces charges in that country.

The candidate of Brunette and his allies emphasized that the image of Calderón alongside Gálvez speaks for itself, showing the direction that the security policy of the Broad Front for Mexicocoalition to which Gálvez belongs.

The meeting between Gálvez and Calderón took place in Madrid, where the candidate is on a visit after her trip to the United States. Calderón shared the meeting on his social networks, highlighting that topics such as education, health and security in Mexico were addressed.

“Here is part of his message where he refers to the insecurity that exists in the country. 'The president decided to give hugs to the criminals and (the) bullets have been for the citizens,'” Calderón quoted Gálvez's words during the meeting.

Gálvez, for his part, continues his agenda in Madrid, where he will meet with various social and political sectors before returning to Mexico.

For her part, Sheinbaum will attend this Monday as a special guest at the ceremony to certify her as the sole candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM).

On Sunday, in Culiacán, he pointed out that conviction is the most important value on which transformation is built.

The former head of Government of Mexico City recalled that well-being and the reduction of inequalities are priorities for Q4

“Not only do you win, it is a conviction in the transformation, a conviction in the well-being of the people, a conviction in a Mexico without poverty, in the reduction of inequalities, a Mexico without discrimination, without racism, without classism, a Mexico with cultural power, a Mexico with the power of well-being,” he said in a panel with the entity's media.