The virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, I congratulate, through their social networks, this Sunday at leader of the radical left in France, Jean-Luc Mélenchonfollowing the victory of the New Popular Front in the French legislative elections.

“We congratulate the democratic day in France and the victory of the New Popular Front. Organization, unity and hope defeated fear. Congratulations Jean-Luc Mélenchon,” wrote Sheinbaum on her X account (formerly Twitter).

Mélenchon, founder of the La France Insoumise party, has had approaches with politicians from the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the party founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, where the French politician met with the president in July 2022 at the National Palace.

López Obrador even spoke on the phone with Mélenchon, whom he called his “leftist comrade,” ahead of the presidential elections in April 2022.

It was this Sunday when the French left staged an electoral upset to come out on top in the legislative electionsahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s bloc, which relegated the favourite, Marine Le Pen’s far-right, to third place.

With the 577 seats in the House already assigned, the New Popular Front of socialists, communists, environmentalists and the most radical La France Insoumise (LFI) came in first place with 182 seats, plus another 13 independent left-wing seats, according to official data from the Ministry of the Interior.

He Macronist bloc, made up of three parties, lost its majority by remaining at 168 deputies, with a significant drop compared to the 250 it had, but much less pronounced than what the first round predicted.

Third place went to the far-right National Rally (RN), who started as a big favorite after her victory in the first round and the forecasts of the polls published until Friday, but who finally fell in 143 seats.

Have you not stopped by Amazon? Check it out THIS LINK their best products