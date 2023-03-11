This Friday the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo reported that with the Tourist Marketwhich will take place from March 26 to 29 in an exhibition of the 32 entities in Walk of the Reformation; as well as a series of cultural activities within the framework of the cultural program “Spring night”and that will be an offer of enjoyment for all visitors to the capital of the country.

“Normally the Tianguis Turístico is for tourism promoters and it is done in a closed place, in this case it will be in Citibanamex, and there will be representation of the 32 entities of the Republic and everything that is done around of the Tianguis. But now we wanted to take the Tianguis outside the center where it is held, and that is why this exhibition is going to be in Reforma, where we have called on the 31 states of the Republic and the City to put up a stand to see the beauties of each state of the Republic, that it be known, that the inhabitants of the city know about them and, at the same time, the different cultural activities that are scheduled for the entire month of March”, explained the capital’s president.

Likewise, he took the opportunity to invite everyone to commemorate the anniversary of the Mexico Oil Expropriation by the hand of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Welcome to all of you this March 18, which is the great call for the rally that the President of the Republic has made in defense of sovereignty, the rescue of Pemex, the Federal Electricity Commission; and, later, the following weekend, practically all the activities of the Tourist Tianguis begin ”, he commented.

In his speech, the Secretary of Culture, Claudia Curiel de Icaza He explained that, within the framework of the Tianguis Turístico, which coincides with the cultural program “Spring Night”, which will be on March 25, there will be a greater cultural offer.

“We are going to have more than 45 concerts in eight venues with 400 artists, as has always been done in the Historic Center.” He added that that same March 25 they will close in the capital’s Zócalo with a great dance marathon with sonideras and sonideros, with emblematic representatives such as Sonido La Changa, Conga, Dinastía Perea, Peñón de los Baños, Lupita la Cigarrita, which is a collective of pure sonidera women and Goblin Dynasty, among others.