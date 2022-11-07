President López Obrador’s favorite “corcholata” was in Culiacán yesterday, touched base with the structure and figures of Brunette in the state, he also took the opportunity to make himself known to the Sinaloans, the name of claudia sheinbaum It is very famous, but it was necessary to show the woman who is emerging as one of the favorites for the presidency of the Republic.

In the morning he arrived at The airport of Culiacan where he received it Governor Ruben Rocha In the delegation were the secretaries Enrique Inzunza of Government and Enrique Díaz of Finance, as well as the mayor Juan de Dios Gámez. They had breakfast at a nearby beef business.

At official events, the head of government of the CDMX, Claudia Sheimbaum signed an agreement with the governor Rubén Rocha Moya for the exchange of “Good Government Practices”, were present: Senator Imelda Castro; the rectors of the UAS and UADEO; the president of the Jucopo, Feliciano Castro; and the president of the Board of Directors of the Congress, Ricardo Madrid. As well as the municipal presidents and the state cabinet.

Claudia Sheinbaum also gave the master conference “Successful Government Policies” at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa, there was a full house, the rectory auditorium was packed, so great support from the university community of the UAS and of course from the rector Jesús Madueña who accompanied her along with Governor Rubén Rocha.

On the unofficial agenda, there was a business lunch with Claudia Sheinbaum attended by businessmen and farmers: Juan Manuel Ley Bastidas, Diego Ley López, Jesús Vizcarra Avendaño, Francisco Orrantia Coppel, Fabiola García López, Mónica Murillo Rogers, Luis Elizondo, Joel Valenzuela, Celia Sanchez.

At lunch, the head of government presented the investments that have come to Mexico City, mainly in public transport such as the cablebus, metrobus and the electric trolleybus that has just been launched. In addition, in terms of innovation, she highlighted the smart payment card in all the above services, as well as the digitization of procedures.

The message that Claudia Sheinbaum sent at the meal was that there are large investments in Mexico City, which means that there is trust in the government and certainty for this sector.

In short, we know that the head of Government of CDMX recognized and thanked Governor Rubén Rocha for the great call and support from the business sector, they tell us that it was an extraordinary meal. In addition to Governor Rubén Rocha, from his cabinet were the secretaries Enrique Inzunza, Enrique Díaz and Javier Gaxiola.

Governor Rocha bats 2-2, he was already with Adan Augusto and Claudia Sheinbaum, the two favorite “corcholatas” of President López Obrador for the presidential succession. So be very attentive because he showed you his political capital and as we have reiterated, he confirms that he is the head of Morena in Sinaloa and it will be the door they should knock on.

Today at 9:00 a.m. the governor Ruben Rocha Moya He will have his weekly conference, surely there he will be giving more details of the tour of the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, who, in addition to being her friend, is an alliance between rulers. Details earrings.

