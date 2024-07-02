At the conference, the Virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum supported the members of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) and accused the intervention of a judge inelectoral matterswhich he described as inappropriate and outside its constitutional powers.

“He Judge Rodrigo de la Pezathis judge is the same one who granted effects against the Electric Energy Law, he is a judge who is not the first time making suspensions against actions taken by the Legislative Branch or the Executive Branch. The Constitution clearly specifies that in the electoral case the highest body is the Electoral Court and the Superior Chamber,” said Sheinbaum.

“What does a judge have to do when demanding something from the Superior Court of Justice of the Federation in electoral matters?”

“A judge who had previously acted against the Legislative Power, that is to say a judge who acts politicallydemands that the Superior Court appoint two when, I understand, only one more is required to qualify the presidential election,” he said.

Sheinbaum also supported the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde, who said that They will request impeachment of Judge De la Peza.

“When the Secretary of the Interior says that it is already a political trial against a judge, it is because, what should a judge be doing? It would be worth seeing who this judge is, where he worked, who trained him“That is why judicial reform is important,” he added.

Likewise, the TEPJF issued an agreement in which it rejected the jurisdiction of the Ninth District Judge in Administrative Matters of Mexico City to impose precautionary measures in the suspension incident related to the amparo trial 969/2024, with which a period of 24 hours was set for the presiding judge of the TEPJF, Mónica Soto, to propose two electoral judges to occupy the missing seats in the Superior Chamber.

