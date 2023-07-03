As part of his tour prior to the survey of Brunette To choose the representative of the party in the next presidential elections of 2024, the former head of Government of Mexico City, was visiting the Mexican southeast.

“Today with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and with the Fourth Transformation there is also a transformation for women,” said Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo as a fundamental axis of the 4T movement during a meeting with women this afternoon in Motul, Yucatanas he asserted that “Mexico with ‘M’ for machismo is falling behind and today is the time of women.”

During her message, Sheinbaum Pardo highlighted that in Yucatecan lands the fight for women’s rights is something that lives in its history, since it is the land of Elvia Carrillo Puertoa tireless defender of substantive equality whom she described as “a woman of principles, revolutionary, feminist, who fought for social justice and for the rights of all Mexican women.”

“Sometimes in the history of Mexico they are left aside, heroines are rarely talked about and Elvia Carrillo Puerto is a woman who was ahead of her time and who asked the least that can be asked of women, that we be treated as people, not as something inferior,” he said.

Claudia Sheinbaum, stressed that still There is a long way to goespecially because he asserted that although today there are women in major decision-making positions, the fight for equality and non-discrimination are the foundations of the great transformation that the people of Mexico are experiencing, for which reason he emphasized the need to give continuity to the great change.

“There is still violence against women and that violence will not end until discrimination ends, in all its forms, based on skin color, social class, gender, sex, and in particular discrimination against women”.

At the beginning of the event, groups of women recognized the work of Claudia Sheinbaum by presenting her with a bust of Elvia Carrillo Puerto, they also highlighted her as one of the great examples of how women break paradigms in Mexico today.

”I am sure that thanks to great women, their resilience, strength and courage in the battles for our rights, we can not only vote, but also be voted for and see the names of future councilors, trustees, mayors, representatives and presidents in the ballot as I’m sure you will be… women are the hope of Mexico,” they concluded.