The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, accompanied by the Director General of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC), Guillermo Calderonreported on the advances in the improvements in the CDMX Metro, particularly with regard to fixed installations, such as workshops and stations.

“Next Monday we will be presenting everything that has to do with the rehabilitation of the trains, the purchase of spare parts, tools, etc., but this intervention that is being carried out on all the fixed installations for the improvement of the Metro and , of course, mainly from the users”.

The capital’s president recalled that one billion more pesos were assigned to the Metro from the Trust that she has, coupled with the budget increase of 1,650 million pesos for the issue of improving and rehabilitating the trains.

“So there are 2 thousand 650 million pesos that the Metro has this year in addition to what they had in previous years,” said Claudia Sheinbaum.

He added that users are going to see how all the stations are improving; the workers, how the workshops are being improved; and also some improvements in the tunnels that have to do from cleaning to some facilities, and putting lamps where they were needed.

National Guard leaves the CDMX Metro

Likewise, Sheinbaum announced that, as of today, the presence of the National Guard in the Metro is withdrawn during the day and will be maintained at night, because thanks to its presence, in the last four weeks there has been no robbery cable and atypical episodes have decreased.

“As of today, those who are during the day are leaving and only those who are at night remain and we will be in contact with the guard to find out if any support is required again, but for now it is like that and they are resuming auxiliary police and banking and industrial police activities,” he said.

“Four weeks without cable theft, which was one of the most serious issues, the Guard helped and, in addition, after it arrived, a series of actions were carried out within the Metro, so we have gone four weeks without cable theft and the atypical episodes”, highlighted Claudia Sheinbaum.

White balance at Easter

On another topic, the head of government reported that, during this long weekend, of Easterfrom Thursday to Sunday they attended, only in iztapalapa, 2 million 163 thousand people; in Chapultepec “Animalistic” 2 million 323 thousand; and in the Book auctionthat there was a record attendance, 160 thousand, only what was counted in these three events.

“We want to thank, as always, the visitors, the inhabitants of the city for their good behavior. And it is a record, 4 million 700 thousand people: Chapultepec, Iztapalapa and Remate de Libros,” he said.

In his speech, Guillermo Calderón, General Director of the Metro, detailed the progress in the improvements that are expected in 2023, such as cleaning and painting, with an investment of 80 million for 145 stations in the network; deep cleaning in stations and roads when collecting garbage; 40 thousand lights in tunnels, stations and workshops with an investment of 13 million; acquisition of turnstiles and courtesy doors in the 70 stations with the greatest demand, with an investment of 126 million pesos; the acquisition of 18 new escalators, renovation of roofs in various stations; as well as new cranes and the complete renovation of the wiring in the Ticomán and El Rosario workshops.

Calderón assured that Line 1 will open its doors again, charging only with the Integrated Mobility Card (M)I, which is already carried out at other points such as Line 12: “Next year the entire system of Metro will only be using the electronic payment system through the Integrated Mobility Card,” he said.