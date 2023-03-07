The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, led the Meeting of the Advisory Council of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC)where he announced an additional investment of 1.5 billion pesos.

“It really is a historic investment that we are leaving with it, also it is not only what would be done in 2023 but we are going to leave the work program for the following years,” said the capital’s president. .

He explained that these additional resources will be invested, along with another billion pesos that were already contemplated in his budget, in the comprehensive intervention of the 328 trains, with which the Metro network currently operates.

“Actually, now what we are presenting is that it is around 1.5 billion pesos more than the budget for the subway, 1 billion that already existed in the trust and that were already part of the budget for the subway, which will be used for recovery. systematic with much greater strength than what was being done; and 1,495 million pesos that are going to be used for a much deeper recovery of the trains, starting of course with the trains that require it the most,” he commented.

During Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, more than 45 thousand 500 million pesos in works such as the Modernization of the New Line 1; Metro-Energía, a new power supply system for Lines 1, 2 and 3; the new Central Control Post (PCC-1) for the operation of Lines 1 to 6, located in C5; the Underground Gallery, which houses the wiring; actions for renovation of workshops, tracks, lamps, escalators, tools, as well as the operational recovery of trains.

In this regard, the general director of the Metro Collective Transportation System, Guillermo Calderonexplained that the operational recovery program will consist of the comprehensive systematic review of 328 trains, the major intervention of 44 trains and the replacement of glass and lighting in 100 more trains.

“This comprehensive systematic review of 328 trains, this review is done approximately once a month per train and consists of systematic, cyclical, and corrective reviews with a budget of one billion pesos.”

He added that there will also be a major intervention in 44 trains, in its 10 systems, with the additional replacement of glass and lighting in 100 trains, this amounts to a total of 1,476 million pesos, which is an additional budget already available in the Metro. , not originally assigned,” said the official.