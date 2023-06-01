Francia Márquez and Claudia Sheinbaum are two pioneering political leaders in Latin America. The vice president of Colombia is the first Afro woman to hold that position in the first left-wing Executive of the Andean country. And the head of Government of Mexico City is since 2018 the first councilor of one of the largest and most complex cities in the world. This Wednesday they have claimed in dialogue with Pepa Bueno, director of EL PAÍS, the rights of women in a region marked by multiple gender gaps and hit by violence. The table, to which the Second Vice President of the Spanish Government, Yolanda Díaz, has joined with a recorded intervention, has focused a day organized by this newspaper, in collaboration with Prisa Media, UN Women and the Administration of the Mexican capital, to reflect on and discuss feminism, equal opportunities and women’s participation in public life.

The conversation has addressed issues such as the relationship with power, structural machismo and the scope of institutions to promote significant changes. “Women do not reach spaces of power to be vases”, Francia Márquez made clear, who qualified in any case that “the end of change is not in government offices. “The greatest purpose and real power is to be able to guarantee the rights of the people,” continued the vice president of Colombia before mentioning the onslaught of the most conservative sectors of her country against her work. “The attacks on me are not only for what I propose, but for what I represent, how I dress, how I express myself, how I behave. When I see those classist and racist attacks and aggressions, that is being a deep criticism of the intersectionality of race, class and gender, ”she summarized.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Pepa Bueno and those attending the dialogue listen to Yolanda Díaz’s message in the Jaime Torres Bodet auditorium of the National Museum of Anthropology. Gladys Serrano

Sheinbaum defended the coincidence between the defense of democracy and the claim of women’s rights. “In the fight for democracy, we fight for the presence of women in the public sphere,” said the head of government of Mexico City. “When we fight for the rights of public education, we also fight for the rights of women, when we talk about public health or when we talk about decent work, we fight for the rights of women,” she exemplified. At the same time, she recognized that the fact that women reach popularly elected positions allows them to influence from the State so that public policies serve to improve the inequalities that women experience.

The head of Government of Mexico City also assured that the promotion of women in politics also serves to “raise more awareness” about the need for their presence in the highest public spheres. She pointed out that by socializing this debate, hate speech against women and other vulnerable groups can also be stopped. “We are against any form of discourse that includes racism, classism and racism,” she pointed out.

Pepa Bueno asked both leaders if the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, or that of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom Sheinbaum aspires to succeed in 2024, are feminists. Márquez chose to respond by referring to the premises of the position that she occupies. “Machismo and patriarchy permeate all men until we deconstruct those structures,” she highlighted. The Head of Government avoided a direct response in any direction and focused on describing the changes that the public administration has undergone in the area of ​​women in the last five years. “It is when more women are occupying more public positions,” she added, as a nod to the government’s policy of parity and representation. “For the first time there is a joint cabinet, for the first time there is a director of the Bank of Mexico or the National Electoral Institute,” she stated after recalling a few words from the president, who on March 8 stated that “4-T is already feminist”. Even so, Sheinbaum admitted the existence of macho behavior even among her colleagues.

Claudia Sheinbaum greets some of the attendees upon arrival at the event. Gladys Serrano

The conversation has addressed the terrifying figures of femicide in Latin America. Last year it closed with more than 4,000 femicides and to this we must add impunity rates above 95% and the fact that in most cases the authorities do not classify the murders of women as femicides. The data, however, is alarming in all areas, beginning with the lack of economic independence, one of the variables that most hinders the development of women. Sheinbaum pointed out that 29% of women in Mexico are economically dependent on another person, for example. “In most cases, it is not their own choice, it is because society has imposed it on them,” she pointed out.

The second vice president of the Government of Spain, Yolanda Díaz, emphasized the common causes of the feminist struggle in her speech and expressed her solidarity with Márquez and Sheinbaum. “Mexico City, Colombia and Spain have changed a lot. Today they have governments that protect people, women and the planet, ”Díaz stressed when claiming a leading role for women and recalling their responsibility to carry out the pending transformations, especially in the climate field.

After this meeting, the conference, which was sponsored by Iberdrola México and Telefónica and took place at the Museum of Anthropology in Mexico City, continued with a debate moderated by Gabriela Warkentin, a W Radio journalist, on the participation of women in politics in the region with Myriam Méndez, coordinator of the Colombian organization Valiente es Dialogar, the French deputy Eleonore Cariot and Marcela Aguiñaga, perfect of the Provincial Government of Guayas, in Ecuador. Former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet joined in with a video message.

The head of government of Mexico City says goodbye to the attendees. Gladys Serrano

subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the information keys of the news of this