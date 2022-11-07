The head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, has accused the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office of trying to hide the femicide of Ariadna Fernanda López for “alleged links” with the man accused of femicide, Rautel ‘N’, who turned himself in this Monday before the authorities in the State of Nuevo León. “We believe that there is a cover-up by the attorney general of Morelos,” Sheinbaum said this Monday at a press conference, “presumably because of a relationship between this character and the Morelos Attorney General’s Office.” The head of government has not specified what kind of relationship Rautel ‘N’ has with Uriel Carmona, the head of the Morelos Public Ministry. The detainee is accused along with his girlfriend, Vanessa ‘N’, for the alleged femicide of the 27-year-old. Sheinbaum has added that they will take the case of alleged cover-up to the Attorney General’s Office.

Ariadna’s body, with bruises and scratches, had been found on November 2 by cyclists on the outskirts of Tepoztlán, a tourist town an hour from the Mexican capital. She had disappeared from the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City on the night of October 30. The one who took on the case, due to the place of the discovery, was the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office, who last Friday gave a press conference to announce the results of the autopsy performed on the body: according to their experts, the young woman had died of bronchial aspiration , the medical title given when a person chokes on food or drink. That Public Ministry also indicated that it had found a very high percentage of alcohol in the blood, six times what a person usually has when drunk.

A demonstrator paints the walls of the prosecutor’s office in Mexico City during a protest over Ariadna’s death. RACHEL CUNHA (REUTERS)

That press conference is now the lynchpin of the dispute over the case, which has already become more political than judicial. In a brief press conference, the head of the city government opened a war against the Morelos prosecutor and accused him of re-victimizing Ariadna in order to hide the femicide. “How does an attorney general come out publicly to say that scientifically she dies from a bronchial aspiration? If you listen to the Morelos prosecutor, he says [que] no signs of violence. How can it be that there is a prosecutor who deliberately covers up?” Sheinbaum said on Monday. After the controversy over the results of the first autopsy, the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office carried out a second autopsy with the help of experts from the Superior Court of Justice of Mexico City. The result in that second analysis was that the young woman died from a “multiple trauma”, contradicting what was said by the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office. Carmona has supported what was presented last week, even after the controversy with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a series of images from various cameras presented by Sheinbaum, on the afternoon of Sunday, October 30, Ariadna went to a restaurant in the Condesa neighborhood with some friends. Around 7:17 p.m., she is seen entering an apartment in the neighborhood where Rautel ‘N’ lived. She was accompanied by the couple, currently detained, and other people. Almost four hours later, at 11:28 p.m., a camera recorded a man, whose face cannot be clearly seen, carrying Ariadna’s body on his shoulder in the parking lot of the building where he had entered with the accused today. . The Prosecutor’s Office assures that this man is Rautel ‘N’, who is seen more clearly in the recording made by the same camera a few seconds later from another angle.

Following Sheinbaum’s announcement, the Morelos State Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office has announced on Twitter that it will investigate what happened. “The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office began its investigative activity with autonomy to clarify the alleged acts of corruption committed by personnel from the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office,” he has published on the social network.

“Yes, it was femicide,” Sheinbaum assured. In addition to the images, the Prosecutor’s Office allegedly has blood samples taken in the apartment where Ariadna was last seen alive. This Sunday, the city prosecutor, Ernestina Godoy, reported that, after a search of the apartment where the accused lived, they found traces of blood on the living room floor, in the bedroom and on a cushion. “If the Mexico City prosecutor’s office had not entered, this femicide would have gone unpunished. What there is here is investigation and zero impunity. We are never going to cover up a femicide”, said the head of government.

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country