In mid-February, Ernesto Pimentel introduced Claudia Serpa as the new lead of El reventonazo de la Chola. Unfortunately, on Monday, March 1, just two weeks after the commented admission, it was learned that the actress participated in a COVID-19 party, which caused the outrage of the television host.

As a result of what happened, the presenter suspended the Gabriela Serpa’s sister of your program, since having violated biosafety regulations could expose your colleagues to the contagion of coronavirus.

“We suspend Claudia Serpa. Unfortunately, by going to their meeting, she puts her colleagues at risk. I could understand if someone exposes themselves by working on the street, but a spree is not overlooked “, said the artist who plays the Chola Chabuca on the images of Magaly TV, the firm in which Claudia Serpa is seen celebrating in a southern department with Faruk Guillén and Erito Molina (son of the mayor of Miraflores).

Ernesto Pimentel said that in El reventonazo de la Chola they strive to comply with all biosafety protocols for the prevention of COVID-19, so that anyone who does not respect these sanitary measures will be drastically sanctioned.

“We will comply with all the protocols that América Televisión has and we ask them to think about their families, friends, colleagues and also about respect for the public,” he said.

Ernesto Pimentel thanks rating of El reventonazo de la Chola

The last weekend, The chola blowout it was located in the first place of the rating. In line with it, Ernesto Pimentel sent a message of thanks to the viewing public.

“I feel very happy with what I do and even more so that the viewer for 14 years supports us every Saturday,” said the host.

