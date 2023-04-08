Claudia Serpa He spoke after leaving everyone stunned with a kiss that Carlos Vílchez stole from him in the middle of the “Noche de patas” show. The singer clarified that this was a game and that the popular “Uncle Vílchez” is only her friend, in addition, she assured that she never invited her to her dangerous “frying pan”.

In an interview with a local media, the interpreter told some details of the friendship she has with the comedian.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos Vílchez ‘kisses’ Claudia Serpa during the live show of “Noche de patas” and she reacts

Claudia Serpa assures that her kiss with Carlos Vílchez was a game

“‘Uncle Vílchez’ is crazy, I was shocked by the kiss. Everyone laughed, but it was a game, besides, I know and appreciate your partner very much, so everything is fine, ”she said in a conversation with Trome.

As is known, Vílchez is also known for his peculiar ‘frying pan’, where he usually takes his conquests. For this reason, the singer, when asked, assured that she has never invited her: “Never! Also, what happened was a matter of the game, of the moment. He is playful when there is a show“, said.

YOU CAN SEE: The Serpa sisters: what contract do they have and why do they have to pay money if they stop talking to each other?

Claudia Serpa humorously took the kiss that Vílchez ‘stolen’ from her

Finally, Claudia Serpa assured that she knows what the character of Carlos Vílchez is like, in addition, she stressed that the comedian is already engaged.

“He’s been superplanted (committed) for a while. He’s a character with his frying pan, but it’s all a joke and people laughed to death,” he added.

#Claudia #Serpa #minimizes #kiss #Carlos #Vílchez #stolen #live #quotIt #part #gamequot