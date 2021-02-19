Claudia serpa She became the new member of the cast of El reventonazo de la Chola and now she will have to compete for the rating with her former colleagues, who recently migrated to another television house.

América Televisión’s program led by Ernesto Pimentel will broadcast the first episode of its renewed season and will present many surprises, including the participation of the singer also.

The host of the space welcomed the comic actress through a publication on his official Instagram account and invited his followers to tune in to the channel on February 20.

“Bomb! Swipe to welcome our beloved Claudia Serpa to the cast of The chola blowout. Don’t miss the first show, ”he wrote.

Claudia Serpa, Ernesto Pimentel

The aforementioned Saturday magazine is broadcast in the same time slot as JB on ATV, Jorge Benavides’ new program after his departure from Latina. The comedy show migrated along with its entire cast of actors, which also includes Gabriela serpa. On February 13, the first episode was broadcast.

Jorge Benavides thanks the public for rating JB on ATV

The comedian finally debuted his new copycat show via the ATV signal. After his resounding success with the tune, Jorge Benavides decided to broadcast a message of thanks to the viewers.

“I never imagined so much love from all of you with our premiere program. I can only thank you infinitely for this result, which commits us to continue working to entertain and amuse you in these difficult times. I want to thank the ATV Group for trusting in this humble servant and also the entire team that accompanies me, “he wrote.

Jorge Benavides

Jorge Benavides to his cast of JB on ATV

Comedian actor Jorge Benavides shared an emotional message to the cast of his show on ATV. The artist thanked his colleagues for their willingness to accompany him in this new stage.

“Thank you to all my colleagues for joining me for another year in this new adventure! When I suggested that we move to another television house, they did not hesitate for a second to accept the proposal. I thank you with all my heart, “he wrote in Instagram.

Jorge Benavides thanks his team. Photo: Jorge Benavides / Instagram

JB’s new entry into ATV

Enrique Mirror He joined the cast of Jorge Benavides’ new show on ATV. After years of having left television, the comedian was reunited with his colleague.

The remembered ‘Yuca’ participated in a funny sketch about the arrival of Sinopharm vaccines.

