Is pronounced. claudia serpa He joined the new trend of making a live broadcast, on social networks, while he slept and —as a result of this— a series of comments have rained down on him. However, this fashion is a new way of earning money that influencers are using, according to the singer.

One of his biggest critics was Samuel Suárez from Instarándula. Therefore, Serpa explained what this trend consists of.

What did Claudia Serpa say?

“This is a trend that is happening on TikTok because you can do these lives for three hours, eight hours, and people give you gifts. Those gifts are equal to money, so you can earn money with TikTok on live, and if they last several hoursIt’s much better,” said Gabriela Serpa’s sister.

Likewise, the actress also explained that this type of “live” can be used by her followers to relax and sleep better. “You can focus as if it were an ASMR, these sounds that relax. These types of lives also encourage people to be able to sleep, to be able to rest, ”she limited.

‘Samu’ jokes and assures that he will join this new trend of recording himself sleeping

After the explanation of Claudia Serpa, the journalist Samuel Suárez humorously took this new trend in networks and assured that he will join this fashion to invoice.