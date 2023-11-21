She is one of his fans. Claudia Serpa is getting ready for the long-awaited match between Peru and Venezuela which will take place tonight. Precisely for this reason, the interpreter was on the program ‘Send whoever sends to encourage the red and white. However, he surprised more than one by announcing how much he likes the national team Oliver Sonne. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Claudia Serpa say about Oliver Sonne?

Claudia Serpa She was the most recent guest on the program ‘Mande qué mande’. During the live show, Maria Pia Copello He asked the model if she believed that, this time, technical director Juan Reynoso would start Oliver Sonne.

“Oliver Sonne will be or not (…) I ask you, Claudia, would you like to see him on the field?”the driver of the space wanted to know.

Instantly, Claudia Serpa launched a large number of praises towards the national team:“Oliver is really cool.” This caused laughter and surprise from everyone present on the set, who reminded him that the important thing is his skills with the ball and not his physical attractiveness.

“I’m talking at a football level, we’re not asking if it’s cool or not,” said María Pía Copello. To which Serpa replied:“I think it’s cool, besides it’s collagen (…) He has a lot of energy, does he have a girlfriend? No, no, no. He has the energy to be able to stand out on the court and win today.”

What did Juan Reynoso say about Oliver Sonne’s debut for the 2026 Qualifiers?

Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso spoke about a possible debut for Oliver Sonne against Venezuela and responded that there are great possibilities that the side will debut this Tuesday the 21st at the Nacional. “Most likely, yes”, was the brief response from the DT.

How was Oliver Sonne’s arrival in Peru?

Even though Juan Reynoso had not published the list of those called up for the matches against Bolvia and Venezuela, Oliver Sonne arrived in Lima and made himself available to the team working in Videna.

