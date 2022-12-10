Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas does not need to introduce herself to the Mexicans, but she does want to ask for their support to be the future president of the Republic. She has been secretary of Tourism and Foreign Relations, president of the PRI and legislator, always for the historic party, which has been shrinking year after year until it borders on the danger zone due to disappearance. Such is the wear and tear that the senator trusts more in a great white coalition to fight Morena in 2024 than in the partisan brands of the opposition. The great protest march against the electoral reform and the INE, where causes of all kinds came together against the policies of President López Obrador is, in the opinion of Ruiz Massieu, the social force that marks the way for the next electoral contests, that is, a container of expectations of change where all the opponents of Morena fit, wherever they come from and whatever ideology they have. “I have been consistent, steadfast and courageous in my political career,” she says. But it won’t be enough to be the headliner, before she will have to do battle with other contenders from the PRI, the PAN and who knows how many more, in a candidate selection model that has not yet been defined.

Ask. In 2017, this newspaper interviewed her and we asked her why the PRI was in such low hours. Today the same thing can be asked, with one difference, that the PRI is even worse off.

Response. The PRI is in a complex moment. We have almost two million militants, but many questions about the leadership of the party, much centralization in the national leadership and exclusion of cadres not related to it, and that is atypical because it has always been a plural party and continues to be a living force in the territory . Society also strongly questions the party, not only because our leader [Alejandro Moreno] is indicated by judicial authorities, and a political management is seen [de esa situación] by the Government and the instances of the administration of justice, and all this is added to the questioning of the party, which has lost closeness, trust and citizen support. In addition, the PRI legislators have expressed contrary positions in the legislative chambers, votes that are highly questioned by Va por México and by society. That generates mistrust in what the party’s position will be.

Q. Would you advocate refounding the PRI from scratch?

R. I don’t know whether to refound a historic, large, and national party from scratch, but it is true that an exercise in self-criticism and internal reflection has not been carried out, and not now, if not for decades in which we have been losing representation, citizen confidence, electoral competitiveness . We are not in tune with what an increasingly informed citizenry demands and identifies less with a specific party, but instead seeks on each occasion who represents their interests. To a large extent, we continue to be a traditional mass party, bureaucratized in processes, with somewhat old ways of communicating, with little internal democracy, far from a citizenry. Yes, we would have to do an internal reflection exercise.

Q. He is running for president, but this could be like the soccer World Cups, first the round of 16, then the quarterfinals: he will begin by measuring himself against his colleagues from the PRI, then those from the PAN… to head the great opposition coalition with which they want to run in 2014.

R. Precisely the challenge right now for the oppositions in Mexico and for all of us who are not satisfied with the course of the country is to imagine the way to organize a new offer to the citizenry, not in terms of the traditional electoral alliances, because we do not live in a moment normal alternation in power. There has been an assault on the country’s democratic institutions. We cannot think of building an electoral alliance as if we were in the previous regime or in a normal democratic competition. Today we have a government that does not hesitate to use the resources of the government and the State to influence the elections.

Q. What should the alliance model be like for the elections?

R. It must be a shared project, not just the sum of parties as it was in 2021. We have to consider a coalition with a broader vision for a citizenry that was expressed on November 13 [en la marcha del INE] because he did not like the course of the country. What they were saying is that they want a country where they don’t feel excluded, where their vision counts. That is why we have to build a political offer in which social leaders who are not militant in the parties participate but do represent groups in society that feel excluded, a broader call that is not seen as an arrangement between parties to see what positions we touch each one

Q. It says that you have to remove the labels of each party. Does the PRI consider that it hinders more than helps?

R. The PRI has a voting intention of 13% to 15%, it is still a powerful brand, a living party, it has a national footprint, which can only be defined by its leadership. It represents very diverse causes and that is what we are going to bring to the alliance. But rather than reissue the Va por México alliance, we have to evolve it towards something more civic, more horizontal and not only to exhaust it in an election, but to form a coalition government that does not consist of a division of portfolios, but that can incorporate the better profiles, whether from civil society, academia, or any party.

Q. So the slogan will be all against Morena, not an offer of its own, more difficult to reconcile among so many actors.

R. They must be both, an electoral competition is always one of contrasts. But [el modelo] It should not be a reissue where those of us who have said we are leading the project in the PRI compete in the PRI, those who have run for the PAN compete with those of the PAN, but rather a method for all of us who want to participate in that project.

Q. They have not yet decided on the candidate selection model.

R. We are on time. The first thing is to build that understanding to define the candidate who is most competitive and who represents that project and can add everyone to those cadres and leaders.

Q. And are you already working on it?

R. Well, we are already working on that a lot, building strategic alliances with specific sectors, even with other parties that are not necessarily thinking of being part of that alliance right now.

Q. Are you talking about the Citizen Movement?

R. Definitely. It would be important if they could join, but any group has to see that there is a project that is inclusive enough to be able to join. It is the citizen message that they sent to the political actors of the opposition in the march in defense of the INE. We would be wrong to want to manage this force from the limits of a political party.

Q. What do your polls tell you about your colleagues, Beatriz Paredes, De la Madrid?

R. We have a good public acceptance, all with a track record in public services, experience, that gives us an important platform to contend with. Each has different strengths. In my case, I combine a lot of what I think citizens look for in leadership: a public service record of almost 30 years, always giving results and they are visible, I have built agreements with everyone, I have worked in PRI governments and President Calderón [PAN] and I have had no questions about my performance. I have been consistent, firm and courageous, and that is a demand from the citizens, an opposition that stands up, that resists the persuasion or intimidation of the Government.

Q. Can’t a past like yours, next to the PRI and PAN governments, drive away those who want to see something new in Mexico?

R. In the PRI scenario, everyone has a past and a trajectory and that is part of what accredits us as reliable candidates, it is a natural step. We all have a political past of different rank and magnitude, I have had a complete and privileged career, which also allows me great sensitivity to see the country. And I have a very solid academic preparation, which always helps. People want governments that make reliable decisions and not occurrences like what we have seen in recent years.

Q. Ideologically where is it situated?

R. I consider myself 100% center left. I always joke that if you have to run somewhere, it’s to the left. I consider myself a progressive woman with a very clear social commitment, but I also believe that a government must be capable of building and coordinating with the private sector and the social sector and ensure that the benefits of a country and the opportunities are available to those who most they need it.

Q. Is it possible that, finally, the candidate for Va por México is the morenista Ricardo Monreal?

R. I don’t know, Ricardo hasn’t made a decision about what he wants to do, whether to stay in Morena or what. Ricardo is a good friend, he was a member of the PRI, we have known him for a long time and we have built a lot, he, as leader of the majority, and the opposition in these years. That is why it is important that there be a method for defining the candidacies, including the presidential one, in this coalition of oppositions that gives certainty to those who sign up to participate, with rules known to all. It has to do with the commitment that we are willing to make, and in that sense there may be coincidences, there are with Ricardo Monreal, there are with Dante Delgado and other politicians from Movimiento Ciudadano, and with many social leaders who are not active in any party.

Q. What do you propose to end corruption?

R. We have to review the national anti-corruption system to see how it is working, we must support the anti-corruption prosecutors, with technical, human, and information processing capabilities. Have a system of accountability and strengthen the control capacity of the legislative power that has very few, and exercises less. We all have to say that corruption is intolerable.

Q. And with organized crime?

R. It is one of the issues where the failure of this Administration is best evidenced. A comprehensive strategy is needed that does not place the accent only on the capacity for force, on the armed forces. It requires sustained work, which is not the task of a six-year or three-year government, to build a culture of legality and respect for the law, democracy and citizenship, opportunities and addressing lags in access to many rights, such as education . Prevention and collaboration with civil society and the private sector. Consolidate civil police for each task, trained and well paid. Strengthen prosecutor’s offices so that they have autonomy and guarantee the independence of judges. A penitentiary system of social reintegration. It must be recognized that this is a federal Republic and that security is a concurrent responsibility, each in their own sphere. And a sustained commitment to public investment.

Q. Are you on Tik Tok?

R. Note that I don’t use Tik tok, but my children, I have three and they are teenagers, they teach me. Now I will because they told me, mom, you have to go inside. I confess that I am not very experienced in technologies, but they are an important means of communication and relationships, a powerful and double-edged tool.

