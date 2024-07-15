“Blind booking” is a new trend for booking trips online. In the beginning, the holidaymaker does not know the exact location, the price or the means of transport. He only knows that he really wants to travel.

The Commissioner for Culture and Media (BKM), Claudia Roth, appears to be using a similar model to implement two important aspects of her film funding, the tax incentive model and the investment obligation for platforms and broadcasters. In workshops in Berlin last week, industry representatives discussed the criteria and implementation for the first time. Cinema representatives and distributors are to be heard this week. According to one participant, all those involved in the tax incentive model agreed that it was necessary to improve the international competitiveness of Germany as a film location, but many specific questions remain unanswered.