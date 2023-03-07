Tottenham-Milan, Champions League dream for the Rossoneri fans

The Milan has begun its march towards the challenge of the mother of all games in this 2023: the return of the eighths of final of Champions League against Tottenham (here where to follow the challenge on TV and streaming). In the first leg match played at San Siro it ended 1-0 with goal by Brahim Diaz (a sprained knee for him, Krunic heading towards a starting shirt in London) and there is regret for a couple of goals that didn’t feel like anything (De Ketelaere and Thiaw touched the post in a matter of seconds) which could have made the most “reassuring” score (lRead the Rossoneri report cards) i Milan supporters I’m anxious about a game that could bring the Devil back to the Champions League quarter-finals 11 years after the last time (2011/2012 eliminated by Barcelona).

Claudia Romani takes the field with Milan against Tottenham

And the model super fan of Milan, Claudia Romani in these hours has published by You love me (where he lives) a story on his Instagram profile (always very popular and with 1.3 million followers) with the Rossoneri shirt behind him.





A very sensual shot that fans of the Devil hope will bring good luck to Tonali and companions (fresh from the bad defeat in Florence which complicated the race for the next Champions League with a De Ketelaere who still hasn’t turned on, while Adli seemed able to illuminate in the 7 minutes played… ). Whatever happens, Claudia Romani has already scored a Euro-goal for her Milan….

Read also



Camila Giorgi, under the jacket… very short dress and tights. The photos



(Instagram camila_giorgi_official)

Subscribe to the newsletter

