The lies of Diego Montalbán are about to come to an end “At the bottom there is room”! Francesca could be bankrupt after donating a million dollars to ‘Paquita Yunque’, a false woman who invented her husband to receive a large sum of money. The chef wants to save the ‘Shark’s Eye’ from his terrible —and completely false— illness, but the villain of the America TV series secretly recorded him while she handed him the briefcase full of bills.

The hidden recording ends with Victoria approaching the camera and sending a strong message to Francesca: “You’re just as stupid as him.” In this way, it is only a matter of time until the ‘Noni’ enemy reveals the whole truth and exposes Diego’s very serious lies.