Application for the project “Claudia Raia – os Musicales” received authorization to raise funds from the Culture Incentive Law

Netizens mocked this Thursday (9.Feb.2023) the actress Claudia Raia after video in which she shows her mansion. In publications on Twitter, users made an association with the approval of the registration of the project “Claudia Raia – os Musicalis” to raise funds from the Culture Incentive Law, known as the Rouanet Law. The piece can raise up to BRL 5,057,203.63.

Some netizens questioned why Claudia Raia “needing to raise BRL 5 million with the Rouanet Law”. Authorization, however, is not a guarantee of receipt of the resource. In addition, the financing is done by sponsors who, in exchange, gain exemption from the IR (Income Tax).

The video of the mansion was published this Thursday at Instagram profile from the Vogue House to publicize the February issue of the magazine. Claudia Raia shows the pool area, decoration, parts of the residence and tells how the ideas for the structure of the house came about.

Read reactions from netizens: