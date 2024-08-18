Monterrey, Mexico.- Mexico’s President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum promised to build the Mexico-Monterrey train and warned that there will be support for the infrastructure projects led by the state government.

At the end of the gratitude tour with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum announced that during her mandate there will be support for the State, regardless of party.

“We are going to build a train that will leave Mexico City, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and will go all the way to Monterrey,” the President-elect promised.

“We will continue to support Nuevo León, we will support Samuel (García) to carry out the road works.

“It’s not a matter of parties, it’s a matter of well-being for Nuevo León.”

During her speech, Sheinbaum announced that she will implement three new programs in her government that will support women aged 60 to 64, make scholarships universal for boys and girls who attend public schools, and bring medical care and medicines to the homes of senior citizens called House-to-House Health.

He stressed that all social programs for senior citizens and scholarships for young people will be maintained in the next Administration and will be increased annually.