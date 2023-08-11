Claudia Portocarrero is a well-known Peruvian model, who currently stays away from television. She became famous in the media in the early 2010s for her career and her controversial affair with cumbia singer Dilbert Aguilar. Although she is now focused on her family, she continues to maintain the following that she gained from her when she appeared recurrently on the small screen. Recently, she came to know that traveled abroad and is starting a new life there. In this note, we reveal what she is currently doing and how she has been doing in recent years.

YOU CAN SEE: Claudia Portocarrero: who is the father of her only daughter and why did they decide to separate?

Why is Claudia Portocarrero living outside of Peru?

Claudia Porto Carrero He shared on social networks that he is starting a new life in Europe next to his daughter and his partner, michael witkamp, with whom he resumed his relationship. He works in the Old Continent, so the popular “Ñañita” decided to accompany him and be together as a family.

Claudia Portocarrero and her daughter. Photo: capture/Instagram

On his Instagram account, he shows the journey they have in this part of the world. According to what she mentions, she is established in the Netherlands; however, she has traveled to other nations such as Germany and Belgium. In the snapshots, she reflects a notorious joy with optimistic messages.

The model turned 38 last August 1 and it was for this reason that she visited some cities in Europe. “I want to infinitely thank the expressions of affection that they gave me on my birthday. I feel very happy, and I tell you that this year I had a different birthday,” she wrote.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Claudia Portocarrero forgive Dilbert Aguilar’s infidelity?: ‘Ñañita’ tells her truth

Why did Claudia Portocarrero separate from her daughter’s father?

Claudia Portocarrero decided to make her separation with Michael Witkamp public after the birth of her daughter, Zoé. In her pronouncement, she announced the end of her marriage to the businessman due to a marital crisis. According to what she said, he did not agree with her working.

Claudia Portocarrero began her career as a dancer at the age of 14. Photo: archive

“He (Witkamp) wanted me at home, walking in the forests of Holland and having a coffee by his side (…), I was not born to be a housewife. I have been working since I was 8 years old and I am used to being independent, to support myself,” she said in her statement.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Ñañita’ revealed hard moments together with Dilbert Aguilar: “He was out of work, we started from scratch”

What does Claudia Portocarrero do, after moving away from modeling?

Claudia Portocarrero became publicly known for her romance with Dilbert Aguilar. At that time, she was a model and, after the officialization of their romance, they became one of the most solid couples in the country. However, the love did not last long and the years separated.

The remembered ‘Ñañita’ moved away from the small screen and only appeared occasionally in magazines. Currently, she has her own communications company, in which she is dedicated to managing brand strategies and audiovisual products.

Claudia Portocarrero with her family. Photo: capture/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Dilbert Aguilar reveals that he is still in contact with the ‘Ñañita’: “We always call each other”

How long have Claudia Portocarrero and the father of her daughter known each other?

In 2015, Claudia Portocarrero shocked her fans by revealing that she was pregnant with her then partner, Michael Witkamp. At that time, they had been in a relationship for 3 years. They called her little girl Zoé and for a while they lived in harmony. As the years went by, their bond grew colder and they decided to go their separate ways. This 2023, the ‘Ñañita’ surprised by reconciling with the foreigner and moving to Europe.

What relationship of Claudia Portocarrero was the most media?

Claudia Portocarrera is far from the spotlight, but before making that decision, she was the protagonist of covers. The young woman had a relationship with the singer Dilbert Aguilar, who at that time was very popular in the Peruvian music industry. Both had years of romance and even marriage plans. However, one day they ended to the surprise of their fans.

“The only thing I can say is that it wasn’t for me. I wouldn’t have done what he did (…) No, he already had a baby, but he didn’t know,” said “Ñañita” about the reasons for the breakup.

Learn about the love story of Claudia Portocarrero and Dilbert Aguilar. Photo: diffusion

What were the hard moments that Claudia Portocarrero went through in her relationship with Dilbert Aguilar?

Claudia Porto Carrero He dared to tell moments that were not known about their famous relationship in an interview for Carlos Orozco’s YouTube channel. Along these lines, the Peruvian model said that they met when they had no resources, denying the many criticisms that called her “interested.”

“He always told me: ‘The day you and I break up, the people will turn against you. I want you to be prepared.’ I did not understand at that moment why he said that to me, I told him: ‘What are you saying? Shut up ‘. He was chibola and he always repeated it to me. (…) I will never forget his words and, said and done, that’s how it was,” he commented Portocarrero.

On the other hand, the former TV presenter recounted that she had to undergo many questions and carry loads during the time she was with aguilar and that, despite what a large part of the public believed, she was a support for the singer.

How did the romance between Claudia Portocarrero and Dilbert Aguilar begin?

Dilbert Aguilar he was 26 years old when he was already a singer who made presentations in various parts of the country and arrived in the city of Iquitos, where he lived Claudia Porto Carrero. At that time, the nickname “Ñañita” was only 14 years old. The cumbiambero offered the young woman a position as a dancer in his orchestra and after sharing several rehearsals and performances, they began a sentimental relationship. Both clarified that the age difference was never a problem.