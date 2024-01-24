What happened to Dilbert Aguilar? The world of national entertainment is worried after learning that the famous singer is admitted to a clinic in Miraflores after presenting with pneumonia. Given this situation, Claudia Portocarrero spoke exclusively with La República and told details about the health of the leader of Orquesta la Tribu. The model reported that she found out about the singer's situation through various media outlets and revealed that 12 days ago she had already noticed a small deterioration in his physical condition.

—Claudia, how are you feeling after learning about Dilbert Aguilar's situation?

—Yesterday I was talking with some doctors and they told me that Dilbert is a little better. Now I'm a little more active and calmer. I thank God because I know that he will turn out well; He is a strong person who from a very young age has had challenges in his life and this is one more. He's going to win because I know how brave he is. We must continue praying and his family is here to also support him.

—A few minutes ago Dilbert's wife spoke out and stated that she is the only person in charge of providing official information about the singer's health.

—I'm not going to get into bickering right now at this point. I learned to respect and listen to others. I am not one to criticize or speak ill of people. If I went to the clinic it was because I became desperate, I was worried, and I had no information about her. Hours later we communicated and she responded to me. I don't know what intention her comment may have been with, honestly; I feel that as a family we have not done anything wrong.

—I understand that your actions are more than anything because of the concern you had….

—Of course, with Dilbert we are friends, brothers, family. That's what I'm left with, everything beautiful. After that, I respect what everyone says. She is the cohabitant, the mother of his little daughter (in reference to Jhazmin); I don't know what happened, she is also understandable with all the pressure she is under and perhaps she doesn't know how to handle the press. I wouldn't know more about that.

—There is a lot of talk about your visit to the hospital, how did it come about and how did you decide to go?

—I have seen that in various media they have said that I have gone to the hospital several times to try to see him and that is not the case. Several media outlets called me since Saturday and asked me about his health. They even sent me a photo of Dilbert in the hospital; A journalist sent it to me, I don't know how that got leaked. I kept the information with the utmost respect and tried to call Jhazmin, but I didn't get a response, so I tried to look for him in several hospitals for more than 3 hours and with the help of various doctors. I didn't know that he had been hospitalized since January 19.

—How then did you find out the exact date of his internment and the place?

—That's what a woman who recognized me told me who was selling masks outside the hospital. She saw me and said: 'Are you coming to see Dilbersito? He's been here on the second floor since January 19.' She told me that Dilbert came in laughing and calm. He is like that, a very strong person, he told me that he will never want to be seen badly, that is part of his personality and he is very admirable, he is a champion.

—Do you admire Dilbert Aguilar?

—I admire him to this day and I will admire him until the last day of my life. He is a person who deserves to continue living and enjoy everything. I admire him, love him, adore him and respect him. I love him a lot. It is a totally different feeling, of brothers, of family. The love and respect remains between us.

—Have you had more communication with the wife and did they give you any information about Dilbert's health?

—I had a first communication with her days ago. When I asked him about him he didn't answer me, so I searched on my own; After 2 hours she answered me and we had a call and she told me: 'Yes, Claudia, don't worry, we are looking into that' and that he was not bad or serious. Suddenly, she told me to reassure me not to go to the hospital or maybe she didn't want it to become public. I want to clarify that before I went to the hospital, several media outlets already knew. Yesterday we also had another communication and she told me that Dilbert is better.

—Did you have regular communication with Dilbert lately?

—Yes, we talk to each other often. A doctor said that Dilbert had had pneumonia for 10 days now and has been like that. Dilbert came to my house early 12 days ago, before a presentation. I talk to him and see him often. That day I saw him looking bad and I asked him: 'What do you have?' He told me his throat hurt and he couldn't breathe very well. There I told him: 'Let's go to the doctor, I'll take you, if you need help, let's go', but he didn't give in and said that he was undergoing treatment. They didn't take him to the hospital, I know that he is stubborn, that he always says that he is fine.

—Does Dilbert always carry oxygen with him? A few months ago he was seen wearing one at a concert that took place in the interior of the country.

—He is always shocked by height, now it is even more so (due to health problems). He has always taken his oxygen cylinder to places that are high because he requires it. Since I even met him.

