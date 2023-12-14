Love triumphed! The model Claudia Portocarrero and the father of her daughter, Michael Witkamp, ​​sealed their union in a romantic wedding held this Thursday, December 14. The newlyweds were very happy about this event and the friends who accompanied the couple shared some Photographs of the emotional moment through their respective social networks. Next, in this note, find out how the marriage of the popular 'Ñañita' was experienced.

What was Claudia Portocarrero and Michael Witkamp's wedding like?

This Thursday, December 14, Claudia Portocarrero and his partner of Dutch origin Michael Witkamp They were married in a private ceremony attended by friends of the couple.

Along these lines, the popular 'Ñañita' reposted the images of her wedding on her Instagram account in which her loved ones tagged her. In those snapshots, the Peruvian model is seen wearing a white lace dress and her hair up.

Claudia Portocarrero at her wedding with her friends. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Claudia Portocarrero

The same way, Portocarrero shared the precise moment in which it becomes official that both are already husbands.

What is the love story between Claudia Portocarrero and the father of her daughter, Michael Witkamp?

The Peruvian model Claudia Portocarrero she met her current husband, Michael Witkampsome time after ending his romance with Dilbert Aguilar. As a result of their love, the popular 'Ñañita' became pregnant and, at the time of the baby's birth, the Peruvian model said that her partner of Dutch origin could not be with her since he worked in his native country.

Years later, Portocarrero decided to end his relationship with Witkamp. In this regard, the artist pointed out that the reason for the breakup was because he preferred that she stay at home to take care of their daughter and she was not willing to leave her job.

“He (Witkamp) wanted me at home, walking in the forests of Holland and having a coffee with him (…), but I was not born to be a housewife. I have been working since I was 8 years old and I am used to being independent and supporting myself By myself”, he stated. However, they later reconciled and are now married.

What does Claudia Portocarrero do after moving away from modeling?

Claudia Portocarrero She became known for her relationship with the cumbia singer Dilbert Aguilar. At that time, she was a model and, after her separation, 'Ñañita' moved away from TV and only appeared eventually. Currently, it is known that she has her communications company, in which she is dedicated to managing brand strategies.