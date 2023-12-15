Claudia Portocarrero and Michael Witkamp got married in a small, private wedding. The fact became known thanks to the social networks of the television presenter, who later dared to share a small excerpt of what was the first dance of the newlyweds.

What was Claudia Portocarrero and her Dutch husband Michael Witkamp's first dance like?

To the rhythm of the melodious song 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran, the newlyweds danced close to each other. The 'Ñañita' and Witkamp They touched their noses while he held her lower back and she leaned on his hips. The video was recorded by a close relative and reposted by Portocarrero on his personal Instagram account.

What was Claudia Portocarrero and Michael Witkamp's wedding like?

The event was held privately with only friends and family of the couple. She wore the traditional white dress decorated with fine lace and he, a white shirt with an elegant beige suit.

What is the love story between Claudia Portocarrero and the father of her daughter, Michael Witkamp?

Claudia met Michael Witkamp, of Dutch origin, fell in love, had a daughter and later got married. Not everything was rosy for the couple, in fact, they separated for a while: “He (Witkamp) wanted me at home, walking in the forests of Holland and having a coffee at his side (…), but I was not born to be a housewife. I have been working since I was 8 years old and I am used to being independent and supporting myself.”he stated.

How old is Claudia Portocarrero, the popular 'Ñañita'?

The former dancer was born in Iquitos on August 1, 1985. That is, He is 38 years old.

