The mayoress of La Pintana, Claudia Pizarro, leads one of the poorest communes in Santiago. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Claudia Pizarro (Pedro Aguirre Cerda, 58 years old) is one of the four Chilean mayors who has police protection for death threats associated with drug trafficking. In her case, since 2017, much of the period that she has been in the Municipality of La Pintana, the poorest commune in the Chilean capital. In this municipality, in the south of the city, a single Carabineros police station looks after its 189,000 inhabitants. It was to La Pintana where the current president Gabriel Boric arrived as a candidate, at the end of 2020, to meet with the group of victims of violent crimes. It brings together people who have lost their relatives to gunshots from the crazy bullets, the ones that injure and kill anyone unlucky enough to be in a certain place at the wrong time.

Pizarro was the first municipal authority to denounce intimidation. And, two weeks ago, three other mayors joined them who made their situation public. One of them is Rodolfo Carter, from La Florida, a municipality near La Pintana, who since February has been demolishing houses that are in the hands of drug traffickers. “I sympathize with him, because I know what it is like to live with police protection,” she says.

Mayor Claudia Pizarro talks with two inhabitants of La Pintana, in the south of Santiago, on April 4. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The public administrator, a Christian Democrat, was also the first mayor to publicly denounce how the drug culture was settling in some neighborhoods. When she said it, at least four years ago, the term drug culture it was almost unknown in Chile. Or far for many, she believes. The same thing happened with the eruption of organized crime that she, she remembers, has been denouncing for a long time. Today, however, the security crisis has spread to a large part of the country, something that for Pizarro has not come as a surprise.

The mayoress grants this interview to EL PAÍS in her office. There, the curtain, model roller, it looks almost new if it weren’t for a hole. In October 2020, one morning, she suddenly saw that there was broken glass on the floor that fell from her window. She then looked at the opposite wall: she saw a small break that she did not know. Only when she reached over and scratched at the wood did she know what it was: a bullet. That has been one of the several threats that he has experienced, to which have been added scratches against him outside the municipality and sneakers hanging from electricity cables – a behavior typical of prisons – that Pizarro has watched with astonishment.

Ask. How do you live six years with police protection?

Answer. Restricting a lot. My life is from work to home and my social life is very brief. Having police protection, I think that this policeman has a family, he does not get paid overtime and I work a lot. It would be illogical if he also had to accompany me to a birthday, bingo or fair. These are things that I have never done since I became mayor.

Q. You were the first mayor to denounce the advance of drug trafficking and organized crime. What do you think that in 2023 it is what commands the national agenda? Since when has this situation been observed?

R. Always, only before they did not dare to say it. This comes in an escalation from 2010 to date. They (the criminals) were already organizing themselves, I always said so. What happens is that when I did it, they said that I stigmatized. In other words, telling the truth does not stigmatize, but it is about asking for an SOS for help, because we cannot do it alone.

A worker from the municipality of La Pintana moves vegetables to create compost. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. Wasn’t he heard?

R. They didn’t believe this was happening. It was not assuming that it happened in Chile. It was like sweeping the dirt under the rug, while the dirt kept growing. Organized crime was not born overnight. Because when the drug is introduced to the populations [barriadas pobres]It is because he has already entered the country. So, we weren’t able to see where she was coming from. And there are people who have gotten rich from this, who launder money. Drug traffickers do not live in towns, but they use people. They don’t break into their houses. It is true that there is micro-trafficking here, but we do not get much out of putting 100 criminals in jail if another 200 later appear. There is no long-term attitude of prevention.

Q. What do you think of Mayor Carter’s strategy to demolish drug houses?

R. He is very intelligent. I share the decision that drug traffickers must be hit where it hurts the most. He has said that it is a signal, but signals that involve public resources must be effective and evaluated. Up to the minute (the strategy) has not been as effective, because we are not taking away from the drug traffickers what hurts them the most, but rather destroying the extension of a house. And the drug traffickers don’t live in those houses, they are rented.

Q. Chile has increased homicides by 30%. Does that figure surprise you?

R. In 2020, when we were in a pandemic, here in La Pintana there were 36 homicides and in a single sector. One man killed seven that year, until he was killed. In 2021 there were 16 and in 2022, we ended up with 11. Here, unlike other municipalities, crimes against property have gone down, but crimes against people have gone up. The reality is different. Here people have neither their home nor their car nor their lives insured. I know that things have been changing in Chile, but here there is a lot of permanent fear. People are not safe even inside their house.

Neighbors of the Santo Tomás population wait for the bus at one of the stops of the metropolitan transport, in La Pintana. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. Are there cases that have impacted you?

R. We have the sad story of Baltasar, a nine-month-old baby, who received a crazy bullet that penetrated through his roof. Or Yasna Yaupe, who received a bullet wound inside her house while she was breastfeeding her two-month-old daughter; or Xiomara, 15, who went out to buy food for her house and died from a bullet. We have 10 such cases in La Pintana and a group of victims of violent crimes: they all want to leave. Here, in the poor neighborhoods of Chile, to be a progressive and a revolutionary is to go buy bread and return home alive; It is going to work and coming home without something happening to you.

Q. What do you think of the turnaround in public opinion that, after the social outbreak of 2019, now supports the Carabineros?

R. That shows that safety is the most important thing. I hope that police officers have sufficient qualifications, I am not unaware of it, to make good use of this new Naín-Retamal law [que les entrega más poder frente a los delincuentes], which comes to correct something unfair. We already had a police officer killed in La Pintana in 2018 and it was super painful, terrible. What I ask for is a greater budget for the police, for police intelligence, for weapons, and for all their vehicles to be armored. I would also like to stop selling ammunition in the same way that bread is sold.

Mayor Pizarro poses for a portrait next to a food store in La Pintana. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. What do you think of President Boric’s turn regarding Carabineros, who went from criticizing to giving full support?

R. I believe that he has been changing his outlook since he was a candidate. But that does not happen to a candidate or a president, but to many people. His look changed when he came to La Pintana, in the second presidential round. The victims’ group told him that the people of this commune want more carabineros and a police station nearby. He was surprised by the lack of endowment, both in human resources and in vehicles and infrastructure. Knowing the need in the first person undoubtedly changes. And that’s what happened to him. He has been quietly concerned about the victims. And I hope there is a bill to protect these families. It is something that I have been talking about since the time of President Sebastián Piñera.

Q. Your municipality has historically been on the left, but last year, as in the rest of Chile, the rejection of the new Constitution won here, despite the fact that you risked its approval. How did you experience that result?

R. He hit me. I saw that the option of approving the new Constitution was not going to win. It was super strong, because during the process it was very complex to move forward. One, by the media, but we cannot say that they are all in the hands of the right. And the role of some constituents also helped the rejection.

Q. Don’t you attribute the rejection, in 62%, to the constitutional text that was presented?

R. I am still in love with that Constitution. It was very avant-garde for our country. I do not understand. The concepts were very far-fetched. He couldn’t explain either. There are thousands of reasons. It hit me because I think the opportunity has passed and we won’t have it again. I believe in a welfare state, it is not a subsidiary one.

Neighbors of the Colombian population receive food from a solidarity kitchen, in La Pintana. Cristian Soto Quiroz

Q. Have you reflected on your decision to have gambled your political capital for an option?

R. I put all my political capital to get the new Constitution approved and I saw that not all the mayors did so. And the parliamentarians either.

Q.Was it a mistake on your part?

R. It was not a mistake. Whenever I mobilize, I do it with all the passion in the world, because I believe in projects. A welfare state also has to do with how supportive we Chileans are with each other. We missed an opportunity. I want to put an end to Pinochet’s Constitution and I believe in the right to live in peace, but not for some, but for all. And that must be recognized in the Constitution.

Q. What do you think of the new constitutional process that is underway?

R. It’s very difficult. And if we lose, it’s going to be a worse blow, because we’re going to be left with the 1980 Constitution, Pinochet’s Constitution. But you don’t have to give up. Hope is the last thing you lose.