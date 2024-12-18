Claudia Pina (Montcada i Reixac, 2001) grew up with a ball at her feet. He started playing futsal in his native Moncada, went through Espanyol and arrived at FC Barcelona when he was 12 years old. At 23 he has the feeling that he is enjoying it more than ever. A youth player and Barcelona player by birth, she has 8 goals in 16 games in all competitions. He watches all the football he can without caring about gender. There is not a day that the Estadi Johan Cruyff does not chant his name. And there is not a day that he does not dream of always continuing in the club of his life. Serves The Vanguard with a smile a few hours before facing Manchester City in Montjuïc.

The selection

It was difficult to give up the World Cup. “I decided to come back because a lot of things have changed.”

Of the seven seasons he has been in the first team. Is this where you feel best?

Yes. The truth is that it has started very well. I am happy to be able to contribute my best version to the team. And it hasn’t been easy.

Has Mariona Caldentey’s departure had an influence?

In the end we played in the same position. But I am very aware that football is about stages and that competition helps you grow. Now Salma Paralluelo is back, we also have the same profile.

The new coach takes us to the limit”

They have changed coaches. What is Pere Romeu like?

The base is the same. I really like how he works because he pushes us to the limit. We do individual sessions and also work by lines to function better as a team.

Who do you understand best in the field?

I have always had a special connection with Alexia. With Pajor, who arrived this year, I understand each other very well. Then there are Patri, Ona Batlle or Rölfo. They all move on the left side.

And off the field?

With many. We make a lot of plans together. For example, go to Montserrat. We went with Martina, Jana, Vicky López, Alba Cano, Salma, Patri, Cata and Ona.

Claudia Pina at the Johan Cruyff Alex Garcia

Whose idea was it?

It occurred to Cata… these things always occur to her. Every year the goal is to win all four titles. Especially the Champions League. We went and ordered. At the moment, everything is going well.

They have a very important match today against Manchester City and in Montjuïc.

We hope there will be a lot of culé fans because it will be important to be able to win. City has a great team. The defeat in Manchester was a turning point for us. We corrected errors in this process and faced the return with enthusiasm. Let’s go for first place.

Why did you decide to be a footballer?

I started playing indoor soccer in Montcada at my school. Then Espanyol signed me. And since I was 12 I have been at Barça. You grow and you see that you always do it with a ball at your feet. You don’t realize where you are until things become more professional.

“We go up to Montaerrat to ask for the four titles”

Your idols?

Alexia Putellas and Leo Messi.

They say that you help the youth players a lot…

I tell them not to get overwhelmed. That it is increasingly difficult to be on this team because the level is very high. Look at me. It has cost me my share.

Are you a youth player? Is the future of Barça women’s La Masia?

The future will always be in La Masia if things continue to be done well. People from outside are important. But we must not forget the youth players because since we were little we have worked on a way of playing that defines us.

During 2020 she left on loan to Sevilla. Was it your most difficult moment?

It was difficult for me to make the decision to go away from home. But in the end in Seville I was happy. I played a lot, I had great teammates. It was a great year. There have been other stages that I have been here that have been worse.





For example?

Last year, for example, I didn’t have much prominence. And I didn’t feel 100% myself. That’s always worse than a transfer. So I decided to work a lot on myself.

What changes have you made?

Last year I started going to the psychologist and nutritionist. And this summer I trained with physical trainers.

There was a lot of talk about his goal against St.Pölten emulating Johan Cruyff’s against Atlético in 1973…

They are similar goals. Being compared to him makes me happy but Johan is Johan. And I am me.



The Montcada i Reixac forward jumped near the far post and stretched to score Barcelona’s 5-0 victory over St Pölten on matchday three of the Women’s Champions League. REUTERS

Let’s talk about the selection. You were one of the few who decided not to declare yourself available to go to the World Cup.

They have not been easy years. And not going to the World Cup was a difficult decision to maintain. Luckily, things have changed such as the introduction of nutrition professionals, better conditions for traveling and other preparation conditions that we did not have before. In the summer before the Games I said that it was already available.

It was difficult to give up the World Cup. “I decided to come back because a lot of things have changed.”

But they didn’t call her…

I don’t think I deserved it either because last year was not a brilliant year for me. I think it was a technical decision. I have continued working and I have returned in this last concentration. I’m happy because I scored two goals and had plenty of minutes.

How was the reunion with coach Montse Tomé?

We’ve known each other for a long time. It gave me a lot of peace. That’s very important to me.



Pina’s return with the national team ended with two goals Marcial Guillén / EFE

Is it difficult to compete in the League without competition?

Obviously we would like the League to be more competitive. Let it grow. I think we are falling behind if we compare ourselves to other Leagues. And that’s why there are many players who could still be here but have left.

We are falling behind compared to other Leagues. That’s why there are players who leave.”

And you?

I have a contract until 2026. I am from Barça. Am at home. And I am part of one of the best clubs in the world. I would like to always be here.

Barça seeks revenge today against Manchester City

After losing in Manchester (2-0), Barça will seek to beat City with a two-goal difference to qualify as first in the group for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. Graham Hansen is a doubt due to muscle discomfort, while Barça recovers its captain Alexia Putellas who will be discharged today after being out for three weeks. The presence of 30,000 fans is expected in Montjuïc in the third match that the women’s team plays at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Last year they welcomed Real Madrid with 39,000 spectators and another 35,000 came to see the Blaugrana against Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

Barça receives a Manchester City that is in low hours. ​If in the first leg, forward Khadija Shaw was one of the most notable problems for the Barça defense and ended up scoring one of the goals, this time she will not be able to do the same because she is one of the most sensitive casualties along with that of her field partner, left winger Lauren Hemp.

Gareth Taylor will also not be able to count on midfielder Vivianne Miedema and the presence of central defender and citizen captain Alex Greenwood is still up in the air.