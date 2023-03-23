Yesterday, Tuesday 21 March, another episode of Beasts. In Francesca Fagnani’s studio Claudia Pandolfi she indulged in unpublished statements regarding her private and professional life. Let’s find out together what is declared in detail.

In Beasts’ studio, Claudia became the protagonist of a unexpected revelation. Although she is heterosexual, she said she fell in love with one woman previously and to have been intrigued by the female universe. These were hers words:

The female world intrigued me for a period of my life. I had a girlfriend, I fell in love with this woman, she was a beacon for me. I didn’t pose any problems of any kind, I lived this beautiful story.

In addition to the aspects regarding private life, Francesca Fagnani also asked information on the long career of the famous actress. In detail, after quoting Carolina Crescentini, the presenter asked her guest for a ‘opinion on sex scenes in movies:

Carolina Crescentini said that when screenwriters don’t know what to do, they put in a sex scene.

Pandolfi agreed with her colleague and then told hers personal experience: