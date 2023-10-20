“What did ‘Carmín’ give me? He gave me the love of the people, which is priceless. “I grew up with Carmín, there I discovered love,” says the actress. ‘Claudia’ Noriega, remembered for her character Monica in the endearing Peruvian soap opera that became a true hotbed of figures that shine with their own light today.

Starring Patricia Pereyra and Roberto Moll, it was broadcast on Panamericana Television from 1985 to 1987 and told the love story between a student and her teacher. Luis Llosa’s production became not only a success in our country, but was sold throughout Latin America, as well as the United States and Europe.

Noriega, who recorded this production when she was 17 years old and who has lived in the United States since she was 21, recalls that her romance with Jorge García Bustamante (Rodrigo Tovar) went beyond the small screen. “Jorge and I were a couple. I can say that he was my first love,” she says about the actor, who was ten years older than her and who ceased to exist in February 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to the boy who played ‘Frijolito’ in the novel ‘Amarte Así’? This is your new life

“I have been in contact with Jorge until almost the end… We were very good friends. Jorge had a very strong depression and he sort of distanced himself from the media because he didn’t feel understood, but many of those things are in our heads because the world and people can give you evidence that you are important, but if you don’t feel Well, there are problems. “He closed in on himself,” he says.

1985. Claudia with Jorge García Bustamante in the soap opera. Photo: compositionLR

Claudia makes this return as a writer and coach. She is presenting the children’s book Valentina and her White Elephant, made up of three stories: ‘Not all families are the same’, ‘Where did grandma go?’ and ‘Secrets include us mom’. “These stories are aimed at parents and have tools to talk to their children about difficult topics, such as divorce, the loss of a loved one, and good and bad secrets.” (Available on Amazon and its website).

“Writing has been part of my life. My grandfather and my father were writers. And my first steps were when I worked at Panamericana Televisión, where I wrote a manual for producers. I always had the dream of writing stories for children because, when my girls (I have three daughters) were little and I told them their stories, I always wanted to go beyond telling them the story of a girl who goes to play in the park, I always sought to leave a message and also tools for parents to open dialogue.”

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Dad in trouble’: release date and time confirmed for the novel with Juan Carlos Rey de Castro

—Did you close the doors to acting?

They have called me for many things. For example, like five times for Ocean’s Eleven for different characters and also for ‘Baywatch’, but – I’m honest – I wanted to enjoy my role as a mother, but I don’t close the doors to it. If something entertaining comes out tomorrow and he is going to give a message, it could be.

#Claudia #Noriega #Carmín #gave #love #people