The former castaway from the Isola dei Famosi made the news public: here are her words

Over the last few weeks the names of Claudia Motta and Simone Rugiati they have occupied the pages of the main gossip newspapers a lot. The reason? It had been rumored for days that the couple was experiencing a profound period of crisis, which began due to a third wheel. During the last few it was the same former shipwreck of theIsland of the Famous to confirm the end of the story with Simone Rugiati. Let’s find out together what his words were.

Claudia Motta and Simone Rugiati broke up. The news, which had been circulating for days now, was confirmed by theformer castaway of theIsland of the Famous in an interview given to the Zoo of 105. This was the question that the host of the radio program asked the model:

I don’t get it from the news that’s out there if you’re still engaged. You are still engaged.

This was Claudia Motta’s response to the conductor’s words:

No.

At this point Simone Rugiati’s now ex-girlfriend was asked:

Is this the first time you say that you are no longer engaged? Is this a scoop for the Zoo?

The response from the former shipwreck of the ship was not long in comingIsland of the Famous who addressed the conductor of the radio program with these words:

Yes, it’s a scoop for the Zoo, but I think it was understood.

So the news of the end of the love story between Claudia Motta and Simone Rugiati is now certain. Despite this, at the moment we do not know the reasons which prompted the two to put an end to their relationship.

Some rumors circulating talking about the appearance of a third wheel in the life of the model but, despite the insistence of the gossip, the person directly concerned has never confirmed or denied the rumor about her.