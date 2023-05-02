Over the past few hours, Claudia Motta was the protagonist of a small accident a The Island of the Famous. In light of this, the famous castaway was forced to temporarily abandon the game to undergo medical tests. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Despite his stay at Playa Tosta started a few weeks ago, Claudia Motta has already become one of the protagonists most loved and popular de The Island of the Famous. Over the past few hours. Miss world 2021 was the victim of a bad episode. In detail, she fell from the rocks raising the fear and fright of all his fellow adventurers.

There fall from the rocks would have caused him some trouble. In light of this, she herself was forced to temporarily abandon Playa Tosta along with some doctors. In fact, the latter invited him to get on the boat with the aim of undergoing some visits.

To release some declaration about the episode he thought about it Pamela Camassa. These were hers words:

She slipped on the rocks, I hope all is well and it was just a scare. I hope you come back among us soon.

Claudia Motta injured in L’Isola Dei Famosi after the case of Nathaly Caldonazzo

However, it is not the first time that a castaway would become the protagonist of a injury to the program conducted by Ilary Blasi. Indeed, a few days ago, Nathaly Caldonazzo would have had a sudden illness. To spread this indiscretion was Giuseppe Porro who would have published on social media the video which would prove what happened. However, the footage in question was later removed and the episode was never discussed in depth again.