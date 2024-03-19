In an event full of music, talent and expectations, the popular cumbia orchestra The Beautiful Light He closed the final of his long-awaited casting in the program with a flourish 'Whoever sends' of America Television. This segment, which captured the attention of thousands of viewers, was hosted by the renowned figures María Pía Copello, Carlos Vílchez and Mario Hart, who, together with a luxury jury, took on the task of choosing the new members of the group. .

The selection process was not an easy task, given the high number of applicants who applied. More than 1,000 candidates demonstrated their talent and passion for music with the dream of being part of La Bella Luz, one of the most beloved and respected cumbia orchestras in the field. The final decision was in the hands of a jury, made up of Oscar Custodio Chavestathe founder and owner of the orchestra, and the renowned singer Pamela Franco, who, after an exhaustive evaluation, made the difficult decision to select the best.

Claudia Salazar, Mathías Zeballos and Alexandra Seijas: the new talents of La Bella Luz

The tension and excitement reached its peak when the names of the lucky ones were announced: Claudia Salazar, Mathías Zevallos and Alexandra Seijas were those selected to join the ranks of The Beautiful Light. These three talents, chosen from more than a thousand participants, demonstrated that they had the necessary voice and charisma, as well as the passion and commitment to be part of the renowned orchestra.

Claudia Salazar, with her sweet and powerful voice, captured the hearts of the judges from her first audition. Mathías Zeballos, for her part, impressed with her energy and her ability to connect with the audience. Alexandra Seijas, with her unique style and her presence on stage, showed that she has what it takes to shine in the world of cumbia.

Claudia Salazar

Claudia Salazar She is a talented 25-year-old singer. She is a native of Tingo María, Huánuco. She must be the one with the most experience on stage, since she has belonged to the Son D'Classe orchestra. “I only came one day for the casting and I didn't think it was going to be like this”she said a little nervously, but with the excitement of having reached the final stage of the casting.

On Instagram, he has more than 6,000 followers. When asked about her professional career, Salazar responded: “I have a bachelor's degree in political science and will soon be a lawyer.”

Claudia Salazar represented Tingo María with courage and great talent. Photo: Instagram

Mathias Zevallos

Mathias Zevallos He is the youngest of the group. At only 14 years old, It impressed the public and, especially, Óscar Custodio, owner of La Bella Luz. Mathías, who arrived accompanied by his parents, had a successful past in the program 'La Voz Kids'. At that time, he sang 'Volver a amar' and managed to get the 4 jurors to want his voice. “I feel happy and excited to have reached this point,” he commented with a smile on his face while he received praise from his mother.

Alexandra Seijas

Alexandra Seijas Chicana He is 18 years old and is a native of Lurín, Lima. At his young age, he has managed to stand out among the more than 1,000 applicants who came to the casting. Her mother was with her at the grand finale of the contest and dedicated an emotional message to her. “I am very happy and I thank La Bella Luz for giving my daughter the opportunity,” she commented.

Moved, Alexandra Seijas also responded with beautiful words: “I am proud of the mother I have and thank her for the support I have had since I started singing. She is the best mother in the world,” she expressed.