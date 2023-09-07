‘In the background there is site 10’ became tense after the accident suffered by ‘Charo’ in Las Nuevas Lomas. Claudia warned ‘Koky’ that, after having threatened her, she would take revenge on him and the one who paid the piper in this case was the head of the Gonzales family. Given what happened and leaving Joel’s mother in critical condition, ‘Koky’ made the decision to look for ‘Shark’s Look’ in the asylum to end his life.

‘Koky’ disguised himself as a doctor, unearthed a weapon that he had hidden and put his plan into motion with a single objective. The ex-husband of “Charo” was determined to kill Claudia Llanos, who already knew what she expected when Jorge Reyes appeared behind her, pointing a gun at her; however, a call from ‘Jimmy’ would save his life and at that precise moment two nurses would also enter. Claudia Llanos took the opportunity to start screaming. The ex of “Charito” decided to leave her, but not entirely happy, apparently, he will look for her again.

