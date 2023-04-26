As in all the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the preview of the next chapter of the América TV series was shared at the end and revealed that Claudia Llanos will threaten Diego to tell Francesca Maldini the whole truth. After sending him an email with an intimate video between the two of them, her ex-lover will now contact him by message through an application.

“You tell him or I tell him”, is the text that the ‘Shark Look’ will send to the chef, which will cause her to be very surprised and nervous. Will she be able to tell Francesca that Claudia was her lover? Apparently, there is very little left for “Noni” to find out what her husband did.

