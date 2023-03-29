Chapter 186 of “At the bottom there is room” brought various surprises for the followers of the América TV production. Almost at the end of the episode of this Tuesday, March 28, you can see how Claudia Llanos meets Diego Montalbán and says goodbye to him, telling him that she is ready to go to the airport However, everything is a lie.

Under the alias ‘Victoria’, the villain of the series tricked the chef to get money from Francesca Maldini. To do this, she invented a disease. Now, with the money, she will be able to continue carrying out her plan that not only involves the father of the twins, but also Macarena, Mike and ‘Noni’. VIDEO: America TV