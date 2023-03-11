A new character in “At the bottom there is room”? Claudia Llanos will radically change her look in the América TV series to leave behind her identity as Victoria de ella, the same one with which she met Diego Montalbán. After her failed attempt to kill Mike by poisoning her food, the famous ‘Shark Gaze’ is up to something, and to do so, she will need to assume another personality. The funny thing is that, in the preview of episode 174, the Villain looks like… Edna Moda?!

The new ‘Edna Fashion Killer’ arrives at “AFHS”

In chapter 173 of “In the background there is room”, it was shown how Claudia Llanos changed her way of speaking and rehearsed in front of the mirror. “I am Beatriz Bermejo”he repeated several times.

Likewise, in the preview that appears at the end of the episode, it is possible to see the new —and, above all, peculiar— appearance that the ‘Shark Look’ will assume. It’s about a look with mushroom cut and glasses that reminds Edna Fashioncharacter from the movie “The Incredibles”.

Why does Claudia change her identity again in “AFHS”?

Luck has not been on the side of Claudia Llanos. Her plans to end Francesca continue to be delayed and Diego Montalbán, who was her lover, begins to become more and more of a nuisance.

Claudia Llanos was the ‘Woman in black’ in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

The worst thing is that Mike discovered her on the street and she had to flee in terror to continue keeping the secret that she is not dead. At this, she tried to kill him by putting peanuts in his food (a food to which he is allergic), but was unsuccessful.

Apparently, all these details will prompt the villain to once again change her identity in “In the background there is room”. But what will she look like now and what will she be her name?