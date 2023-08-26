Horror! Claudia Llanos does not stop tormenting Francesca’s life in ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, not even when she is locked up. The Maldini matriarch went to the psychiatric hospital where the “Shark’s Gaze” is admitted in order to tell her to stop with the written threats that she received at her house. However, her enemy told her that she was not the one who was sending her these letters, which planted more doubts in Francesca’s head.

But the worst came later, when Claudia was alone in her bedroom, where she had a photo of Francesca and her new family, the Montalbáns, on the wall. Given this, the villain threatened that she was going to get rid of Alessia, Cristóbal and Macarena, in order to make the life of the ‘Madame’ more miserable. Furthermore, she pointed out that she was going to kill Francesca last, but not before killing Peter and Mike as well.

