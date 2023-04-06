Claudia Plains and his mother, Carmenthey meet again in “At the bottom there is room”. As is recalled, the lady was taken to prison after she murdered Isabella Picasso for believing that the ‘Shark Gaze’ was removed by Francesca Maldini. Although it was eventually shown that the villain did not actually die, the character played by Teddy Guzmán did not know that the antagonist of the América Televisión series was alive.

Now, Claudia plains, disguised as ‘Beatriz’, went to visit her mother in jail. “Hi, mom,” he is heard saying. However, the meeting was not entirely emotional, since the evil ‘Shark’s Eye’ told her mother that her childhood was taken away and she hopes that it will be the last thing she sees when she dies. Immediately afterwards, Carmen experiences heart problems. VIDEO: America TV

